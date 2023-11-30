Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Armenia

Yerevan
6 properties total found
Commercial in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/2
Commercial/industrial space with an area of ​​600 square meters is for sale, in the city of …
€455,267
Commercial 8 rooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial 8 rooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 620 m²
Floor 3/3
Commercial space with an area of ​​620 square meters is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in…
€855,901
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
A 55 square meter office space is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Kentron administrative d…
€138,674
Commercial 1 bedroom in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial 1 bedroom
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/2
125 sq.m. for sale. area commercial area, city of Yerevan, Kentron administrative district, …
€264,055
Commercial 4 rooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial 4 rooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/4
A 75 square meter office space is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Kentron administrative d…
€318,687
Commercial in Yerevan, Armenia
Commercial
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 680 m²
Floor 1/3
A multifunctional commercial space with an area of ​​1680 square meters is for sale, in the …
€2,55M
