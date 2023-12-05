Show property on map Show properties list
  2. North Macedonia
  3. Commercial

Commercial real estate in North Macedonia

2 properties total found
INVESTMENT OF LAND WITH SOLAR POWER PLANT PROJECT in Bistrica, North Macedonia
INVESTMENT OF LAND WITH SOLAR POWER PLANT PROJECT
Bistrica, North Macedonia
Land for sale with a solar (photovoltaic) power plant project with a capacity of 3, 5.9 and …
Price on request
PREMISES FOR SALE WITH EQUIPMENT FOR PRODUCTION OF CARBONATED WATER in Creshnevo, North Macedonia
PREMISES FOR SALE WITH EQUIPMENT FOR PRODUCTION OF CARBONATED WATER
Creshnevo, North Macedonia
Area 15 000 m²
Premises for sale with equipment for the production of natural carbonated and still water + …
€4,00M
