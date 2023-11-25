UAE
INVESTMENT IN LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA! COMPLEX OF BUILDINGS FOR RECONSTRUCTION
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
We present an opportunity to earn €5.5 million, a unique investment project in Ljubljana - a…
€9,39M
1
Recommend
1
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT PROJECT IN SLOVENIA
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT PROJECT IN SLOVENIA. HOW IT WORKS? WHAT DOES AN INVESTOR GET? Simp…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF TOURIST COMPLEX OLIMIJA, SLOVENIA.
Podcetrtek, Slovenia
FOR SALE A PLOT OF BUILDING LAND IN AN ELITE LOCATION TERM OLIMIIA 71,859 M2 WITH BREATHTAKI…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
INVESTMENT IN A HOTEL ON LAKE BLED, SLOVENIA.
Bled, Slovenia
For sale a plot with a farmhouse and an additional building in an excellent location in Bled…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT PROJECT IN SLOVENIA
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT PROJECT IN SLOVENIA. HOW IT WORKS? WHAT DOES AN INVESTOR GET? Simp…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
Business premises in the business part of the center of Ljubljana
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 027 m²
6
We are selling business premises in the business part of the center of Ljubljana, in a neat …
€2,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Office
Slovenia
1 024 m²
€2,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
43 m²
4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€107,325
Recommend
Leave a request
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
95 m²
1/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of L…
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Domzale, Slovenia
1 048 m²
2
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Kamnik, Slovenia
6 479 m²
€5,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
94 m²
4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€196,896
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Kobarid, Slovenia
392 m²
€890,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Novo Mesto, Slovenia
2 002 m²
1
Shopping product center in one of the largest cities in Slovenia. YIELD 6%. Shop on the fir…
€3,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Slovenia
1 949 m²
Investment offer! The building in Ljubljana, rented out. YIELD 7% Building in 4 levels, are…
€3,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
89 m²
4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€186,165
Recommend
Leave a request
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
81 m²
1/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of L…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
140 m²
4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€294,063
Recommend
Leave a request
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
133 m²
4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€278,880
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Ptuj, Slovenia
1 329 m²
Shopping center of regional importance. Rent for rent. YIELD 7%! Shopping center with excel…
€2,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Office
Maribor, Slovenia
4
Beautiful Townhouse for Sale in Maribor with Stunning Garden, View of Kalvarija, 3 Floors, a…
€1,18M
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
150 m²
A restaurant in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Ljubljana. …
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Kocevje, Slovenia
1 261 m²
Trading area leased. YIELD 7 % . A completely renovated separate building in 2017 in one o…
€1,66M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
441 m²
House with seven apartments and beautiful sea views. The renovated house in a quiet locatio…
€2,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Koper, Slovenia
6
6
677 m²
2
€2,55M
Koper, Slovenia
6
6
677 m²
2
€2,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Maribor, Slovenia
554 m²
3
Investment offer in Ljubljana. Mini hostel. A large house of 373 m2 and two separate buildi…
€3,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Maribor, Slovenia
554 m²
3
Investment offer in Ljubljana. Mini hostel. A large house of 373 m2 and two separate buildi…
€3,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Nova Gorica, Slovenia
1 069 m²
The shopping center is completely leased. YIELD 6.8 %. The new modern building in the nearb…
€2,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
576 m²
Commercial real estate on the coast. Commercial area of 576 m2 on the ground floor of a 5-…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
177 m²
1/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Property types in Slovenia
hotels
offices
shops
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
