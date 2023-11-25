Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Slovenia

Upravna Enota Ljubljana
21
Ljubljana
19
Maribor
5
Domzale
3
Kocevje
3
Upravna Enota Domzale
3
50 properties total found
INVESTMENT IN LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA! COMPLEX OF BUILDINGS FOR RECONSTRUCTION in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
INVESTMENT IN LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA! COMPLEX OF BUILDINGS FOR RECONSTRUCTION
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
We present an opportunity to earn €5.5 million, a unique investment project in Ljubljana - a…
€9,39M
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT PROJECT IN SLOVENIA in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT PROJECT IN SLOVENIA
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT PROJECT IN SLOVENIA. HOW IT WORKS? WHAT DOES AN INVESTOR GET? Simp…
Price on request
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF TOURIST COMPLEX OLIMIJA, SLOVENIA. in Podcetrtek, Slovenia
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF TOURIST COMPLEX OLIMIJA, SLOVENIA.
Podcetrtek, Slovenia
FOR SALE A PLOT OF BUILDING LAND IN AN ELITE LOCATION TERM OLIMIIA 71,859 M2 WITH BREATHTAKI…
€200,000
INVESTMENT IN A HOTEL ON LAKE BLED, SLOVENIA. in Bled, Slovenia
INVESTMENT IN A HOTEL ON LAKE BLED, SLOVENIA.
Bled, Slovenia
For sale a plot with a farmhouse and an additional building in an excellent location in Bled…
€450,000
Business premises in the business part of the center of Ljubljana in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Business premises in the business part of the center of Ljubljana
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 1 027 m²
Number of floors 6
We are selling business premises in the business part of the center of Ljubljana, in a neat …
€2,15M
Office in Slovenia
Office
Slovenia
Area 1 024 m²
€2,15M
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€107,325
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/4
 Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of L…
€210,000
Shop in Domzale, Slovenia
Shop
Domzale, Slovenia
Area 1 048 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,75M
Commercial in Kamnik, Slovenia
Commercial
Kamnik, Slovenia
Area 6 479 m²
€5,20M
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€196,896
Hotel in Kobarid, Slovenia
Hotel
Kobarid, Slovenia
Area 392 m²
€890,000
Shop in Novo Mesto, Slovenia
Shop
Novo Mesto, Slovenia
Area 2 002 m²
Number of floors 1
Shopping product center in one of the largest cities in Slovenia. YIELD 6%. Shop on the fir…
€3,60M
Commercial in Slovenia
Commercial
Slovenia
Area 1 949 m²
Investment offer! The building in Ljubljana, rented out. YIELD 7% Building in 4 levels, are…
€3,90M
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€186,165
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/4
 Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of L…
€180,000
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€294,063
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 133 m²
Floor 4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€278,880
Commercial in Ptuj, Slovenia
Commercial
Ptuj, Slovenia
Area 1 329 m²
Shopping center of regional importance. Rent for rent. YIELD 7%! Shopping center with excel…
€2,75M
Office in Maribor, Slovenia
Office
Maribor, Slovenia
Number of floors 4
Beautiful Townhouse for Sale in Maribor with Stunning Garden, View of Kalvarija, 3 Floors, a…
€1,18M
Restaurant in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Restaurant
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 150 m²
A restaurant in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Ljubljana.  …
€320,000
Commercial in Kocevje, Slovenia
Commercial
Kocevje, Slovenia
Area 1 261 m²
Trading area leased. YIELD 7  % . A completely renovated separate building in 2017 in one o…
€1,66M
Hotel in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Hotel
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 441 m²
House with seven apartments and beautiful sea views. The renovated house in a quiet locatio…
€2,15M
Hotel 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Koper, Slovenia
Hotel 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Koper, Slovenia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,55M
Commercial in Maribor, Slovenia
Commercial
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 554 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment offer in Ljubljana. Mini hostel. A large house of 373 m2 and two separate buildi…
€3,15M
Hotel in Maribor, Slovenia
Hotel
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 554 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment offer in Ljubljana. Mini hostel. A large house of 373 m2 and two separate buildi…
€3,15M
Commercial in Nova Gorica, Slovenia
Commercial
Nova Gorica, Slovenia
Area 1 069 m²
The shopping center is completely leased. YIELD 6.8 %. The new modern building in the nearb…
€2,65M
Commercial in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Commercial
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 576 m²
Commercial real estate on the coast.  Commercial area of 576 m2 on the ground floor of a 5-…
€1,50M
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 177 m²
Floor 1/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€390,000
Property types in Slovenia

hotels
offices
shops
