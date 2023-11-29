Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Tanzania
  3. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Tanzania

4 properties total found
MEAT PROCESSING PLANT AND ANIMAL FEED INDUSTRY FOR SALE in Sumbawanga, Tanzania
MEAT PROCESSING PLANT AND ANIMAL FEED INDUSTRY FOR SALE
Sumbawanga, Tanzania
Area 147 000 m²
DETAILS MEAT PROCESSING PLANT AND ANIMAL FEED INDUSTRY FOR SALE Discover an outstandin…
€3,63M
Leave a request
RESORT FOR SALE (SOUTH BEACH) KIGAMBONI, DAR ES SALAAM in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
RESORT FOR SALE (SOUTH BEACH) KIGAMBONI, DAR ES SALAAM
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Rooms 36
Area 80 573 m²
DETAILS Resort For Sale (South Beach) Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam Introducing South Beach…
€6,81M
Leave a request
Commercial in Lunga, Tanzania
Commercial
Lunga, Tanzania
€4,70M
Leave a request
Investment 2 bathrooms in Navarre, Tanzania
Investment 2 bathrooms
Navarre, Tanzania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 650 m²
Ecological family winery for sale. It has a built area of 650m2 and is located on a plot of …
€525,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir