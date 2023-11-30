Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kazakhstan

6 properties total found
Established business in Almaty, Kazakhstan
Established business
Almaty, Kazakhstan
Area 5 610 m²
Number of floors 12
€5,37M
Leave a request
Commercial bargaining possible in Almaty, Kazakhstan
Commercial bargaining possible
Almaty, Kazakhstan
Area 5 274 m²
Number of floors 6
 Price below market to 50%! Business center with commercially profitable location for bus…
€3,46M
Leave a request
Commercial in Karaganda, Kazakhstan
Commercial
Karaganda, Kazakhstan
Area 60 000 m²
Corporate complex & Laquo; Vogelfabrik & Raquo; includes the following facilities: 1. & laqu…
€16,43M
Leave a request
Commercial in Karaganda, Kazakhstan
Commercial
Karaganda, Kazakhstan
Area 960 m²
Exclusive commercial property, location - Street Retail & nbsp; & nbsp; in the most prestigi…
€1,62M
Leave a request
Restaurant in Dzhezdy, Kazakhstan
Restaurant
Dzhezdy, Kazakhstan
Area 890 m²
Number of floors 4
RESTAURANT COMPLEX in cans. Experienced restaurateurs know how important it is to have diffe…
€910,533
Leave a request
Commercial in Almaty Alma-Ata, Kazakhstan
Commercial
Almaty Alma-Ata, Kazakhstan
Area 521 m²
GOLF and business have long been effectively coexisting. Agree that no meetings in restauran…
€2,28M
Leave a request
