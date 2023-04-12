Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy

Commercial real estate in Italy

hotels
92
offices
2
manufacture buildings
13
apartment buildings
1
investment properties
4
warehouses
3
shops
1
355 properties total found
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
350 m²
€ 250,000
Reinforced concrete structure with wooden roof with 16 kw photovoltaic system. Floor area 35…
Commercial real estatein Terni, Italy
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms 500 m²
Price on request
Borgo surrounded by nature with 4.80 hectares of land with an ancient olive grove and fruit …
Hotelin Terni, Italy
Hotel
Terni, Italy
3 000 m²
Price on request
Complex consisting of hotel with 16 rooms and garage, indoor ballroom of 1,200 m2, outdoor b…
Hotel 115 roomsin Pesaro, Italy
Hotel 115 rooms
Pesaro, Italy
115 Number of rooms
Price on request
Four-star hotel facing the sea with 115 rooms, restaurant, conference room, etc
Hotel 35 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 35 rooms
Terni, Italy
35 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 420,000
Former hotel on five levels to be recovered to be transformed into apartments. Optimal locat…
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
1 320 m²
Price on request
Building in its raw state consisting of a ground floor for commercial use and the upper floo…
Commercialin Sterpete, Italy
Commercial
Sterpete, Italy
2 500 m²
Price on request
Commercial property of 2,500 m2 fully rented (refurbished property) in an extremely interest…
Commercial real estatein Gallipoli, Italy
Commercial real estate
Gallipoli, Italy
15 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,500,000
Fascinating historical palace of 600 sqm built in 1900 in the heart of Gallipoli. The palace…
Manufacturein Sterpete, Italy
Manufacture
Sterpete, Italy
7 200 m²
Price on request
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
2 500 m²
Price on request
Recently built shed of approximately 2,500 m2 on two levels (first floor for offices). Large…
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
5 000 m²
Price on request
Warehouse of approximately 4,700 m2 with 1,300 m2 of offices Terrace of 3,470 m2. Court of …
Commercialin Siena, Italy
Commercial
Siena, Italy
2 000 000 m²
Price on request
Farm of 200.00 hectares in medium and gentle hills with lakes and clay soil. Several farmhou…
Commercialin Siena, Italy
Commercial
Siena, Italy
1 000 000 m²
Price on request
Company of 100.00 hectares with ponds. Clay-type soil. Several cottages and businesses insis…
Hotel 50 roomsin Colonnella, Italy
Hotel 50 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
50 Number of rooms 2 200 m²
Price on request
Hotel with 50 rooms in excellent condition facing the sea with its own beach and chalet
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
1 900 m²
Price on request
Industrial warehouse of 1,900 m2 in good condition located in the industrial area (partly rented)
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
100 m²
Price on request
Ancient farmhouse in a complete state of abandon, on two levels for about 100 square meters.…
Manufacturein Terni, Italy
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
2 000 m²
Price on request
Commercial craft subdivision with lots from 2,000 to 6,000 square meters (maximum height 10.…
Commercial real estatein Terni, Italy
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
30 Number of rooms 180 000 m²
Price on request
Certified organic farm with 18 hectares of land (possibility of annexing another 7 acres) wi…
Hotel 45 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 45 rooms
Terni, Italy
45 Number of rooms 6 000 m²
Price on request
Hotel Restaurant 45 rooms with 8,000 square meters of courtyard location with panoramic view…
Manufacturein Terni, Italy
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
21 000 m²
Price on request
Housing development consists of seven lots with a SUL (gross floor area) of 16,000 sqm Well …
Commercial real estatein Serrapetrona, Italy
Commercial real estate
Serrapetrona, Italy
63 Number of rooms 2 000 m²
Price on request
Medieval fortified palace located in the center of the village where it is located overlooki…
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
1 674 m²
Price on request
Unfinished structure composed of three blocks of reinforced concrete on three levels (possib…
Commercialin Citta di Castello, Italy
Commercial
Citta di Castello, Italy
3 600 000 m²
Price on request
360,000-hectare farm with a forest and pastoral vocation, largely fenced. Well maintained in…
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
600 m²
Price on request
A few km from the sea, this pretty little hamlet consists of three farmhouses to be complete…
Commercialin Teramo, Italy
Commercial
Teramo, Italy
500 m²
Price on request
Commercial space of 500 sq m on the first floor with lift and freight elevator Warehouse on …
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
700 m²
Price on request
Workshop on several levels with housing Basement with laboratory of 240 sqm Ground floor wit…
Hotel 22 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
22 Number of rooms 450 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse in a panoramic position 1 km from the center Restaurant 120 sqm Ceremonial hall 24…
Hotel 16 roomsin Morrovalle, Italy
Hotel 16 rooms
Morrovalle, Italy
16 Number of rooms 600 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1485 Property name: Casa Mistica Location: In country Town/City: …
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
8 000 000 m²
Price on request
Company of more than 800.00 hectares of which 400.00 hectares of arable land, 350.00 hectare…
Manufacturein Terni, Italy
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
5 000 m²
Price on request
Building plot with wide road in front of the target Receptive-Commercial-Craft

Regions with properties for sale

Abruzzo
Siena
Veneto
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
Calabria
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Grosseto
Sicily
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Desenzano del Garda
Greve in Chianti
Piemont
Venice
Arezzo
Bergamo
Liguria
Lonato del Garda
Lucca
Pisa
Giulianova

Properties features in Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury

About Italy

Officially known as the Italian Republic, a highly developed country located in Southern Europe. It is one of the most populous countries in the European Union and has been a mixing pot of various cultures and ethnicities throughout history due to its centralized geographical location. Being one of the largest economies in the world, the country plays a major role in global affairs. Backed by diverse cultures and history, the Italian Republic is one of the most highly visited countries in the world.

Tourism in Italy

The country sees over 50 million visitors each year making it one of the most largely visited countries in the world. Italy has the largest number of world heritage sites and is well known for its rich cultural diversity and history. From historical monuments in Rome, religious ancient cathedrals, buildings, tombs, lakes, among others, there are a lot of different tourist attractions. The country is also renowned for its role and expertise in fashion and art.

Buying property in Italy

Having a high standard of living, quality of life, and high-income economy, it  is one of the best destinations if you are looking to relocate permanently. In such instances, it also makes sense to invest in a property deal. As there are few restrictions regarding property purchases, acquiring Italian real estate is relatively simple and short. A reputed real estate agent can handle all the processes and left work on your behalf while you sit back and relax. As one of the most visited destinations in the world, you can also earn substantial income from your property investments by renting it out when you are not using it. From popular cities to beachside resorts, and apartments, there are a ton of options to choose from if you are looking to buy property in Italy. 
 

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir