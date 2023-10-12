Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
15
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Municipality of Corinth
9
Loutraki
4
Corinth
3
Municipality of Nafplio
3
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
3
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
3
51 property total found
Other near metro in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Other near metro
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 105 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - 105 Sq.m., Groun…
€80,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Ancient Feneos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Ancient Feneos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€1,20M
Other 4 bedrooms with On Corner in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Other 4 bedrooms with On Corner
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
€380,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Aria, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Aria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners will be …
€1,50M
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with bright in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Property Code: 621759 - Apartment FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €140.000 . This 78 sq. m. …
Price on request
Other 9 bedrooms with AirConditioning, with Solar water system, with Back yard (Garden) in Assos, Greece
Other 9 bedrooms with AirConditioning, with Solar water system, with Back yard (Garden)
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 270 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 270 Sq.m., 9 Bedrooms,…
€360,000
Other 16 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Vrachati, Greece
Other 16 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 15
Area 760 m²
Vrachati residential complex 760sq.m. on a plot of 1000 sq.m. in excellent condition, 2 leve…
€1,30M
Manufacture in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 10 000 m²
Property Code. 1555 - Agricaltural Corinth FOR SALE. Size: 10000 sq.m, Price250.000 € Code…
€250,000
Commercial with Bedrooms in Gythio, Greece
Commercial with Bedrooms
Gythio, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Property Code: 1389 - FOR SALE renovated 5 Bedrooms, on the facade Building of total surfac…
€220,000
Shop in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Ground floor open-plan store 1,905.19 sq.m. with 2 WC, pre-hall, storage space, auxiliary ar…
€992,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view in Agii Theodori, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel in Agious Theodorous – Loutraki – Korinthos Agioi Theodoroi is located around 12km eas…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kosmas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kosmas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 230 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace, heating and a barbe…
€130,000
Commercial with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Commercial with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale business of 486 sq.meters in Loutraki. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and a…
€320,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 480 sq.meters in Loutraki. There is air conditioning. The owners will b…
€370,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Rethi, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Rethi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is situated in one of the most famous regions of Peloponnese- Trikala Corinthias. …
€350,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 320 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. A view of the city opens up from …
€450,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Loutraki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
€850,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Perachora, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
€1,45M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 220 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
€3,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Stains, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Stains, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 3-storey building in the village of Kranidi, Peloponnese. The ground floor consis…
€2,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The owners will be le…
€640,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agia Sotira, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential complex of 3-storey stone houses, it is located close to the town of …
€1,06M
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Crown, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Crown, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 891 m²
Number of floors 1
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
€700,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a complex of two maisonettes in the resort town of Loutraki. A tw…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Doxa, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Doxa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 090 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is located in the city of Pyrgos. Is a good investment project because it is lo…
€280,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 833 m²
Number of floors 1
This commercial property is located in Loutraki is one of the most famous and popular resort…
€2,13M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a price offer for the acquisition of five-story building in the remarkable coas…
€2,30M
Commercial 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Lygia, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lygia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the mountai…
€620,000
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pass, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pass, Greece
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We Offer for sale a 4-floor building of 1000 sq.m. On the basement there is an unfinished sp…
€3,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale aCommercial space which is rented right now by the price of 1200 euro
€900,000

