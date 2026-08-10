Hotels for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece

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Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
3
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
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12 properties total found
Hotel 2 577 m² in Gerolimenas, Greece
Hotel 2 577 m²
Gerolimenas, Greece
Area 2 577 m²
For sale hotel of 2577 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. A view…
$4,19M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 2 500 m² in Kalo Nero, Greece
Hotel 2 500 m²
Kalo Nero, Greece
Area 2 500 m²
For sale hotel of 2500 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. A magn…
$3,78M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 241 m² in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Hotel 241 m²
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 241 m²
The hotel is situated in one of the most famous regions of Peloponnese- Trikala Corinthias. …
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Hotel 1 325 m² in Vytina, Greece
Hotel 1 325 m²
Vytina, Greece
Area 1 325 m²
Cottage complex in Arcadia The area where is complex situated is one of the most beautifu…
$4,72M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 000 m² in Agrilos, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Agrilos, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. There are: air…
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 450 m² in Tolo, Greece
Hotel 1 450 m²
Tolo, Greece
Area 1 450 m²
For sale hotel of 1450 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
$4,49M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 180 m² in Koita, Greece
Hotel 180 m²
Koita, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale hotel of 180 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The hotel has 3 levels. Semi-basement consis…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 460 m² in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Hotel 1 460 m²
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 18
Area 1 460 m²
For sale hotel of 1460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 3 levels. Sem…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 400 m² in Perachora, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Perachora, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
On shore of Ionian sea, 4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
HOTEL FOR SALE in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
HOTEL FOR SALE
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
Complex of fifteen autonomous apartments for rent very close to the sea. The apartments are …
$938,794
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Hotel
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
Hotel for sale in excellent condition   Ideal location as you are just a few meters from th…
$813,991
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel Genesis with private beach. in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Hotel Genesis with private beach.
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Number of floors 4
Property Description Opened: 1971 Renovated: 2023 Number of Rooms: 45 With a …
$2,29M
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