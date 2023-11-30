Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Hotel 14 rooms with furniture, with security, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with furniture, with security, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 480 m²
Property Code: 11196 - Hotel FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €1.500.000 . This 480 sq. m. furnish…
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view in Agii Theodori, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel in Agious Theodorous – Loutraki – Korinthos Agioi Theodoroi is located around 12km eas…
Hotel 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Rethi, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Rethi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is situated in one of the most famous regions of Peloponnese- Trikala Corinthias. …
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Perachora, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 220 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Crown, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Crown, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 891 m²
Number of floors 1
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale an unfished hotel in Loutraki area The hotel consists of a basement floor …
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Riglia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Riglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a hotel in Agios Nikolaos Mani. The hotel consists of three stone …
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 415 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel of 2.415 sq.m. is offered for sale. It consists of 48 double rooms with a balcony …
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Kato Assos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a hotel which extends facilities 2.500sq.m and 3.000 plot of land …
Hotel 16 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Lecheo, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 14
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 980 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has 2 levels.The semi-base…
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agaliani, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agaliani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2500 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. A magnific…
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Nomia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Nomia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 728 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 728 sq.m in the area of Ksifias, only 7klm from Monemvasia castle. More in…
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Lefkakia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Lefkakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1450 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kyparissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 577 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2577 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. A view of …
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 470 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The hotel has one level.…
