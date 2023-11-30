Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Commercial
  Peloponnese Region

Commercial real estate in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
15
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Municipality of Corinth
9
Loutraki
4
Corinth
3
Municipality of Nafplio
3
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
3
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
3
79 properties total found
Other near metro in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Other near metro
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 105 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - 105 Sq.m., Groun…
€80,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Ancient Feneos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Ancient Feneos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€1,20M
Other 4 bedrooms with On Corner in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Other 4 bedrooms with On Corner
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
€380,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Aria, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Aria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners will be …
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with fireplace, with storage room, with Painted in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 1 room with fireplace, with storage room, with Painted
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Property Code: 621768 - Apartment FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €86.000. This 48 sq. m. Apa…
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms with Painted, with bright, with Open view in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with Painted, with bright, with Open view
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Property Code: 621763 - Apartment FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €97.000 . This 57 sq. m. A…
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with bright in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Property Code: 621759 - Apartment FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €140.000 . This 78 sq. m. …
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bright in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Property Code: 621754 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Velo Kokkoni for €140.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with bright, with Open view in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with bright, with Open view
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: 11713 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €160.000 . This 100 sq. m…
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms with furniture, with Painted, with bright in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with furniture, with Painted, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Property Code: 581680 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Soligeia Pefkali for €170.000. This 91 sq. m.…
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms with bright, with Panoramic, with Open view in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with bright, with Panoramic, with Open view
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Property Code: 11675 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €150.000 . This 200 sq. m…
Price on request
Investment 2 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Investment 2 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 276 m²
Property Code: 621641 - House FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Tirintha for €200.000 . This 276 sq. …
Price on request
Commercial 6 rooms with furniture, with storage room, with Painted in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 6 rooms with furniture, with storage room, with Painted
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Property Code: 621619 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €300.000 . This 380 sq. m. …
Price on request
Other 9 bedrooms with AirConditioning, with Solar water system, with Back yard (Garden) in Assos, Greece
Other 9 bedrooms with AirConditioning, with Solar water system, with Back yard (Garden)
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 270 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 270 Sq.m., 9 Bedrooms,…
€360,000
Commercial 3 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with bright in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Property Code: 11572 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €280.000 . This 120 sq. m. Ho…
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with bright in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Property Code: 11571 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €165.000 . This 71 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request
Commercial real estate with storage room, with A/C, with bright in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial real estate with storage room, with A/C, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 325 m²
Property Code: 1141 - Building FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €280.000. This 325 sq. m. Building…
Price on request
Commercial 3 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Property Code: 581509 - House FOR SALE in Argos Center for €250.000 . This 127 sq. m. furnis…
Price on request
Commercial 3 rooms with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Property Code: 11460 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Center for €650.000 . This 218 sq. m. Hous…
Price on request
Other 16 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Vrachati, Greece
Other 16 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 15
Area 760 m²
Vrachati residential complex 760sq.m. on a plot of 1000 sq.m. in excellent condition, 2 leve…
€1,30M
Commercial with Panoramic, with View: Sea, with Energy class: Excluded in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial with Panoramic, with View: Sea, with Energy class: Excluded
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 5 800 m²
In Xiropigado in North Kynouria, a plot of land with a total area of 5,800 sq.m. with olive …
Price on request
Commercial with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Property Code: 11108 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Agioi Anargiroi for €350.000 . This 220 sq.…
Price on request
Commercial 4 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Property Code: 1705 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €390.000. This 185 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request
Commercial 6 rooms with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 6 rooms with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Property Code: 1715 - FOR SALE renovated 6 Bedrooms, House of total surface 420 sq.m, 2 lev…
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms with storage room, with bright, with Open view in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with storage room, with bright, with Open view
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Property Code: 1765 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €110.000 . This 72 sq. m. Apartm…
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Property Code: 1801 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €175.000. This 132 sq. m…
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bright in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Property Code: 1889 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Apartment of total surface 95 sq.m,…
Price on request
Investment 4 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Investment 4 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Property Code: 1343 - Maisonette FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €350.000 . This 2…
Price on request
Investment 8 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Investment 8 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Property Code: 11119 - House FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €650.000 . This 400 s…
Price on request
Hotel 14 rooms with furniture, with security, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with furniture, with security, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 480 m²
Property Code: 11196 - Hotel FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €1.500.000 . This 480 sq. m. furnish…
Price on request
Property types in Peloponnese Region

hotels
commercial property
