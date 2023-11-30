UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Peloponnese Region
Commercial real estate in Peloponnese Region, Greece
79 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Other near metro
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
105 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - 105 Sq.m., Groun…
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Ancient Feneos, Greece
1
360 m²
1
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Other 4 bedrooms with On Corner
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
4
3
580 m²
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Aria, Greece
1
600 m²
1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners will be …
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with fireplace, with storage room, with Painted
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1
1
48 m²
Property Code: 621768 - Apartment FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €86.000. This 48 sq. m. Apa…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 rooms with Painted, with bright, with Open view
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
57 m²
Property Code: 621763 - Apartment FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €97.000 . This 57 sq. m. A…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
2
1
78 m²
Property Code: 621759 - Apartment FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €140.000 . This 78 sq. m. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
2
120 m²
Property Code: 621754 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Velo Kokkoni for €140.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with bright, with Open view
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
100 m²
Property Code: 11713 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €160.000 . This 100 sq. m…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 rooms with furniture, with Painted, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
91 m²
Property Code: 581680 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Soligeia Pefkali for €170.000. This 91 sq. m.…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 rooms with bright, with Panoramic, with Open view
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
2
200 m²
Property Code: 11675 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €150.000 . This 200 sq. m…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment 2 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
2
276 m²
Property Code: 621641 - House FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Tirintha for €200.000 . This 276 sq. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 6 rooms with furniture, with storage room, with Painted
Peloponnese Region, Greece
6
6
380 m²
Property Code: 621619 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €300.000 . This 380 sq. m. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Other 9 bedrooms with AirConditioning, with Solar water system, with Back yard (Garden)
Assos, Greece
9
9
270 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 270 Sq.m., 9 Bedrooms,…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 3 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3
3
120 m²
Property Code: 11572 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €280.000 . This 120 sq. m. Ho…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
71 m²
Property Code: 11571 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €165.000 . This 71 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate with storage room, with A/C, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
10
325 m²
Property Code: 1141 - Building FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €280.000. This 325 sq. m. Building…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 3 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3
2
127 m²
Property Code: 581509 - House FOR SALE in Argos Center for €250.000 . This 127 sq. m. furnis…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 3 rooms with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3
3
218 m²
Property Code: 11460 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Center for €650.000 . This 218 sq. m. Hous…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Other 16 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Vrachati, Greece
16
15
760 m²
Vrachati residential complex 760sq.m. on a plot of 1000 sq.m. in excellent condition, 2 leve…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with Panoramic, with View: Sea, with Energy class: Excluded
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5 800 m²
In Xiropigado in North Kynouria, a plot of land with a total area of 5,800 sq.m. with olive …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5
2
220 m²
Property Code: 11108 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Agioi Anargiroi for €350.000 . This 220 sq.…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 4 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4
2
185 m²
Property Code: 1705 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €390.000. This 185 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 6 rooms with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C
Peloponnese Region, Greece
6
3
420 m²
Property Code: 1715 - FOR SALE renovated 6 Bedrooms, House of total surface 420 sq.m, 2 lev…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 rooms with storage room, with bright, with Open view
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
72 m²
Property Code: 1765 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €110.000 . This 72 sq. m. Apartm…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
132 m²
Property Code: 1801 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €175.000. This 132 sq. m…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
95 m²
Property Code: 1889 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Apartment of total surface 95 sq.m,…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment 4 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4
2
200 m²
Property Code: 1343 - Maisonette FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €350.000 . This 2…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment 8 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C
Peloponnese Region, Greece
8
4
400 m²
Property Code: 11119 - House FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €650.000 . This 400 s…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 14 rooms with furniture, with security, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
14
14
480 m²
Property Code: 11196 - Hotel FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €1.500.000 . This 480 sq. m. furnish…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
