Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Cyprus

commercial property
462
offices
125
shops
102
Hotel To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Hotelin Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel
Limassol, Cyprus
2 000 m²
€ 6,500,000
Hotelin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Hotel
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 500 m²
€ 3,500,000
Hotel 13 bedroomsin Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 13 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
900 m²
€ 1,700,000
Hotel 18 bedroomsin Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
730 m²
€ 1,400,000
Hotelin Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 500 m²
€ 3,550,000
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
10 bath 927 m² Number of floors 7
€ 2,550,000
LAYLA | Mixed Use Building with Permits. Layla Aparthotel hosts 11 magnificent suites. Sh…
Hotel 18 bedroomsin Paphos, Cyprus
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Paphos, Cyprus
29 Number of rooms 11 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale hotel of 730 sq.meters in Paphos. The hotel has 2 levels.The first floor consists o…
Hotel 1 roomin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Hotel 1 room
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Category: B' Hotel Apartments. GreatLocation: 100-150m from US & RU Embassies. Rooms: -1…
Hotel 1 roomin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Hotel 1 room
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 6,500,000
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Limassol. The hotel has 4 levels. The owners will be lea…
Hotel 1 roomin Protaras, Cyprus
Hotel 1 room
Protaras, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,550,000
For sale hotel of 1500 sq.meters in Protaras. The hotel has one level. The owners will be le…
Hotel 105 roomsin Paphos, Cyprus
Hotel 105 rooms
Paphos, Cyprus
105 Number of rooms
€ 20,500,000
Hotel 250 roomsin Paphos, Cyprus
Hotel 250 rooms
Paphos, Cyprus
250 Number of rooms 11 500 m²
€ 71,500,000
Hotel 127 roomsin Paphos, Cyprus
Hotel 127 rooms
Paphos, Cyprus
127 Number of rooms
€ 13,500,000
Hotel 700 roomsin Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 700 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
700 Number of rooms
€ 575,000,000
Hotelin Paphos, Cyprus
Hotel
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 92,000,000
Hotel 320 roomsin Paphos, Cyprus
Hotel 320 rooms
Paphos, Cyprus
320 Number of rooms 15 000 m²
€ 322,000,000
Hotelin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Hotel
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
€ 79,500,000
The hotel complex 5 * is located in the village of Chatalkay, 2 kilometers from the Medite…

Regions with properties for sale

Pafos
Paphos
Cyprus
Greater Nicosia
Limassol
demos germasogeias
Larnaca
Nicosia Municipality

Properties features in Cyprus

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir