Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Polis
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Polis, Cyprus

сommercial property
7
investment properties
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 5 395 m² in Polis, Cyprus
Hotel 5 395 m²
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 97
Area 5 395 m²
An 84% share of a tourist complex in Polis Chrysochous.  Polis Municipal beach is also withi…
$4,34M
Leave a request
Hotel 516 m² in Polis, Cyprus
Hotel 516 m²
Polis, Cyprus
Area 516 m²
A small 2 star hotel with capacity of 65 rooms located in Polis Chrysohous in Paphos region …
$3,49M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go