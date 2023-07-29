Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Minsk

Commercial real estate in Minsk, Belarus

restaurants
13
offices
132
manufacture buildings
10
warehouses
10
shops
84
425 properties total found
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
VIP
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 033 m²
Number of floors 2
Hotel for sale in the city center of Minsk, Bealrus.Total area (for examination taking into …
€ 1,631,700
Established business in Minsk, Belarus
Established business
Minsk, Belarus
Area 169 m²
Продается известный бар "Mockingbird" в Минске - идеальный старт для новичков в ре…
€ 53,484
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/12
€ 53,484
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 13 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 4,533
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 13 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 7,705
Other in Minsk, Belarus
Other
Minsk, Belarus
Area 11 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,989
Warehouse 4 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 312,743
Office 8 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 8 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 240,676
Office 13 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 13 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 13
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 525,824
Office 10 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 10 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 278 m²
Floor 1/10
€ 302,191
Office 2 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 120,438
Commercial 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 32,815
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 12 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 14,504
Commercial 2 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 18 m²
€ 4,261
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Floor 10/16
€ 31,272
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 10 m²
Floor 2/3
Machine place in three-level parking LCD Cascade.  Address: Minsk, st. Skryganova, d. 8…
€ 2,266
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 12 m²
Floor 1/12
Machine-place in a closed underground parking st. Yakubova 2/2 Address: Minsk, st. Yakubova,…
€ 8,612
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 16 m²
Floor 2/3
Machine place in three-level parking LCD Cascade.  Address: Minsk, st. Skryganova, d. 8…
€ 3,173
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 14 m²
€ 1,722
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 13 m²
Floor 3/3
Machine-place in three-level parking! Address: Minsk, pr. Dzerzhinsky, d. 11V 武parking spac…
€ 2,629
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 13 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 4,170
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
€ 144,134
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
€ 144,134
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 144,134
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 242 m²
Floor 5/10
€ 133,818
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 89,925
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Floor 5/10
€ 155,383
Commercial 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
Number of floors 14
€ 9,065
Commercial 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
€ 9,065
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/18
A modern beauty studio with a quality repair! Address: Minsk, Dr. Dzerzhinsky Ave. 24 - The …
€ 63,002
