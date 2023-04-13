Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Offices

Offices for Sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Brest
40
Baranavichy
3
Scarcouski sielski Saviet
2
Kobryn
1
Telminski sielski Saviet
1
47 properties total found
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
1/9 Floor
€ 89,774
3 - a bedroom apartment with a total area of 83.6 square meters with the possibility of tran…
Officein Scarcouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office
Scarcouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
379 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 16,489
PRICE FOR 15%!!! For sale in a picturesque and cozy place, next to Belovezhskaya Pushcha, a …
Officein Baranavichy, Belarus
Office
Baranavichy, Belarus
64 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 39,390
3 bedroom apartment for business on the street Gagarin! * Area: total – 64.3 sq.m., resident…
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
213 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 458,029
I offer for sale a complex of capital buildings ( equipped and used under STO ) located at: …
Officein Kobryn, Belarus
Office
Kobryn, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 64,124
Administrative placement in the property in the city of Kobrin, Brest region with a total ar…
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
210 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 137,409
PRICE IS DAMAGED!!! I offer for sale Capital structure located at: Brest region, g. Brest, s…
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
1/9 Floor
€ 38,016
1 - a bedroom apartment with a total area of 37.5 square meters with the possibility of tran…
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
74 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 67,788
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
€ 10,077
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
10 m²
€ 175,000
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
3/3 Floor
€ 343,521
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
48 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 64,124
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
1 390 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 275,446
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
1 082 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 783,916
Office 3 roomsin Baranavichy, Belarus
Office 3 rooms
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 25,650
2 bedroom apartment in the city center. * Area: total – 44.8 square meters, residential – 32…
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
6 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 47,635
Lot 6636. The office is located in the center of Brest on Shevchenko Boulevard in a resident…
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
44 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 45,711
We offer for sale Office in the very center of Brest on Shevchenko Boulevard, 8. in a reside…
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
98 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 109,927
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
8/8 Floor
€ 458,029
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
65 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 41,681
We offer for sale both together and separately: Isolated premises located at: Brest region, …
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
44 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 87,941
We offer for sale Insulated premises located at: Brest region, g. Brest, st. International, …
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
870 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 68,704
Sale from the owner without commission! We offer for sale Capital buildings located at: Bres…
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
106 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 121,900
Sale from the owner without commission! We offer for sale Insulated premises located at: Bre…
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
210 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 146,203
Sale from the owner without commission! We offer for sale Capital structure located at: Bres…
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
50 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 49,009
Direct sale from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We o…
Officein Scarcouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office
Scarcouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
379 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,901
We work from the owner! By purchasing this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! W…
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
54 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 29,625
Direct sales from the owner without commission! We offer insulated rooms located in: Brest r…
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
10 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 109,927
Lot 6301. The room is multifunctional, located on the ground floor of a four-story building.…
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
775 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 82,445
¡We work for the owner! When buying this item, you don't pay the agency a commission!We offe…
Office 4 roomsin Baranavichy, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Baranavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 113 m² 2/2 Floor
Price on request
Room 112 sq.m. on the street Lenin ! * 2 et. / 2-et. brick house; * Area: total & ndash; 112…

