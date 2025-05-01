Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Brest, Belarus

сommercial property
85
restaurants
3
manufacture buildings
7
warehouses
5
Show more
Office Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
Office 162 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 162 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 162 m²
Floor 4
Administrative premises in the property in the center of Brest with a total area of 162.2 sq…
$195,000
Leave a request
Office 50 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Office 50 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
The administrative premises in the microdistrict of Kievka Brest in a total area of ​​50.2 s…
$65,000
Leave a request
Office 28 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 28 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Floor 3
Administrative premises for sale in the center of Brest with a total area of ​​28.1 sq.m. Th…
$49,900
Leave a request
Office 1 908 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 1 908 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 1 908 m²
Number of floors 4
The building is multifunctional (name - the multifunctional complex) in the ownership in the…
$300,000
Leave a request
Office 17 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Office 17 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 17 m²
Administrative premises in the property in the area of the construction market (R - N. Caree…
$9,000
Leave a request
Office 853 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 853 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 853 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse/Production for sale, suburb of Brest (Airport area, Brest FEZ), area 853.4 sq.m.Br…
$157,000
Leave a request
Office 16 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 16 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 16 m²
Floor 3
Administrative premises for sale in the center of Brest with a total area of ​​16 sq.m. The …
$26,000
Leave a request
Office 39 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 39 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 39 m²
Floor 3
Administrative placement on the property in the center of Brest with a total area of 39.2 sq…
$33,000
Leave a request
Office 70 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Office 70 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/3
The administrative premises in the area of ​​Vulka of the city of Brest with a total area of…
$105,000
Leave a request
Office 43 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 43 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/4
The administrative premises in the center of the city of Brest with a total area of ​​42.6 s…
$38,000
Leave a request
Office 385 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Office 385 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 2
Administrative-economic-part-time use of the unfortunate constituency 385.1kv.m.m, located i…
$500,000
Leave a request
Office 259 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Office 259 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 259 m²
Floor 7
Administrative premises for sale in the eastern part of Brest with a total area of ​​258.5 s…
$149,000
Leave a request
Office 185 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 185 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 185 m²
Administrative premises for sale in the central part of Brest with a total area of ​​184.7 s…
$175,000
Leave a request
Office 112 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 112 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Administrative premises for sale in the central part of Brest with a total area of ​​111.9 s…
$89,000
Leave a request
Office 468 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 468 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 468 m²
Floor 3/3
The administrative premises in the city center of Brest with a total area of ​​467.6 sq.m. T…
$375,000
Leave a request
Office 143 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Office 143 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/4
Administrative premises in the property in the industrial zone (R - n Zavodskaya str. 2 - i)…
$75,000
Leave a request
Office 44 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 44 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
Administrative placement in ownership in the industrial zone of the microdistrict of the Rec…
$25,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go