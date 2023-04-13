Belarus
189 properties total found
Shop
Brest, Belarus
543 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 448,868
I offer for sale in the very center of Brest, st. Moscow, 204, Torgovaya isolated premises, …
Office
Brest, Belarus
1/9 Floor
€ 89,774
3 - a bedroom apartment with a total area of 83.6 square meters with the possibility of tran…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 42,322
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor ( entr…
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
1 113 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 305,963
I offer for SALE, including in LIZING ( convenient and profitable ), a three-story Capital b…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/3 Floor
€ 329,781
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 140.5 sq.m. The ins…
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 22,901
The building is non-residential in ownership with a total area of 138.8 square meters, locat…
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 8,245
Land ( purpose - maintenance of the warehouse building ) with an area of 0.2343 hectares wit…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 146,569
Trading premises in the ownership area in the Vulka region ( r - n. Makhnovych ) of the city…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 61,376
I offer for sale Tabor ( residential apartment ) in the very center of. Brest, corner of st.…
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
5 306 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 3,664,228
Multifunctional building. g. Brest, st. Leningradskaya, 37 Total area: 5305.7 m2 ( bas…
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
1 082 m²
€ 787,028
Building for sale Address: g. Brest, st. Soviet Constitution, 15 Area – 1,081.7 sq. M2 Price…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 13,741
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 17.3 sq.m. The insu…
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
220 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 22,901
Selling a container-type warehouse in ownership in the northwestern part of Brest, Rechitsa …
Shop
Brest, Belarus
55 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor, an is…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Commercial premises in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area of 54.5 sq.m.…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
55 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor, an is…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
3 049 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 1,099,268
We offer for sale a TRADE CENTER in the very center of. Brest, 2-storey building with baseme…
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
10 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 34,810
Lot 6916. On sale is an isolated non-residential premises on the second floor of a two-story…
Office
Brest, Belarus
213 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 458,029
I offer for sale a complex of capital buildings ( equipped and used under STO ) located at: …
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
213 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 641,240
I offer for sale a complex of capital buildings ( equipped and used for service stations ), …
Office
Brest, Belarus
210 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 137,409
PRICE IS DAMAGED!!! I offer for sale Capital structure located at: Brest region, g. Brest, s…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 76,033
Commercial premises in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area of 83.2 sq.m.…
Office
Brest, Belarus
1/9 Floor
€ 38,016
1 - a bedroom apartment with a total area of 37.5 square meters with the possibility of tran…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
22 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 20,153
Offer for sale in the very center of. Brest on the street Sovetskaya in the shopping center …
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 22,901
The warehouse building is owned by a total area of 220.4 square meters, located on a land pl…
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
217 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 142,905
Shop
Brest, Belarus
115 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 190,000
Office
Brest, Belarus
74 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 67,788
Office
Brest, Belarus
€ 10,077
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
1/2 Floor
€ 174,051
