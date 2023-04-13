Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest

Commercial real estate in Brest, Belarus

189 properties total found
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
543 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 448,868
I offer for sale in the very center of Brest, st. Moscow, 204, Torgovaya isolated premises, …
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
1/9 Floor
€ 89,774
3 - a bedroom apartment with a total area of 83.6 square meters with the possibility of tran…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 42,322
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor ( entr…
Commercialin Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
1 113 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 305,963
I offer for SALE, including in LIZING ( convenient and profitable ), a three-story Capital b…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/3 Floor
€ 329,781
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 140.5 sq.m. The ins…
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 22,901
The building is non-residential in ownership with a total area of 138.8 square meters, locat…
Commercialin Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 8,245
Land ( purpose - maintenance of the warehouse building ) with an area of 0.2343 hectares wit…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 146,569
Trading premises in the ownership area in the Vulka region ( r - n. Makhnovych ) of the city…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 61,376
I offer for sale Tabor ( residential apartment ) in the very center of. Brest, corner of st.…
Commercialin Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
5 306 m² Number of floors 5
€ 3,664,228
Multifunctional building.  g. Brest, st. Leningradskaya, 37 Total area: 5305.7 m2 ( bas…
Commercialin Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
1 082 m²
€ 787,028
Building for sale Address: g. Brest, st. Soviet Constitution, 15 Area – 1,081.7 sq. M2 Price…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 13,741
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 17.3 sq.m. The insu…
Warehousein Brest, Belarus
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
220 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,901
Selling a container-type warehouse in ownership in the northwestern part of Brest, Rechitsa …
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
55 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor, an is…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Commercial premises in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area of 54.5 sq.m.…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
55 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor, an is…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
3 049 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,099,268
We offer for sale a TRADE CENTER in the very center of. Brest, 2-storey building with baseme…
Commercialin Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
10 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 34,810
Lot 6916. On sale is an isolated non-residential premises on the second floor of a two-story…
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
213 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 458,029
I offer for sale a complex of capital buildings ( equipped and used under STO ) located at: …
Commercialin Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
213 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 641,240
I offer for sale a complex of capital buildings ( equipped and used for service stations ), …
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
210 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 137,409
PRICE IS DAMAGED!!! I offer for sale Capital structure located at: Brest region, g. Brest, s…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 76,033
Commercial premises in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area of 83.2 sq.m.…
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
1/9 Floor
€ 38,016
1 - a bedroom apartment with a total area of 37.5 square meters with the possibility of tran…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
22 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 20,153
Offer for sale in the very center of. Brest on the street Sovetskaya in the shopping center …
Warehousein Brest, Belarus
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 22,901
The warehouse building is owned by a total area of 220.4 square meters, located on a land pl…
Commercialin Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
217 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 142,905
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
115 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 190,000
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
74 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 67,788
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
€ 10,077
Commercialin Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
1/2 Floor
€ 174,051

Properties features in Brest, Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir