Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Brest, Belarus

сommercial property
85
offices
17
manufacture buildings
7
warehouses
5
Show more
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Restaurant 69 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 69 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
Cafe - a bar with equipment and furniture in ownership in the Kovalevo area of Brest with a …
$120,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 124 m² in Brest, Belarus
Restaurant 124 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/1
Cafe property in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area of ​​124.4 sq.m. Lo…
$140,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 273 m² in Brest, Belarus
Restaurant 273 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 273 m²
Floor 1/1
Cafe - bar in property (purpose - building for catering) in the central part of the city of …
$500,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go