  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Brest, Belarus

5 properties total found
Warehouse 628 m² in Brest, Belarus
Warehouse 628 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 628 m²
Industrial and warehouse building in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (Ploska distri…
$195,000
Warehouse 3 306 m² in Brest, Belarus
Warehouse 3 306 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 3 306 m²
Transport and logistics complex in ownership in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (r …
$1,50M
Warehouse 8 146 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 8 146 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 8 146 m²
Floor 1/1
The warehouse complex is owned in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a total area of…
$1,50M
Warehouse 353 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 353 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 353 m²
Floor 1/2
Warehouse heated room with an office block in ownership in the eastern part of the city. Bre…
$140,000
Warehouse 152 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 152 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 152 m²
Industrial - storage in the property in the area of the construction market of the city of B…
$45,000
