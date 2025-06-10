  1. Realting.com
  Apart hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala

Apart hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala

Byala, Bulgaria
ID: 27543
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Bulgaria
  • State
    Varna
  • Region
    Byala

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

About the complex

Byala Sun Residence is a modern residential complex by the sea in the resort town of Byala (Bulgaria). The project combines peace and comfort with modern amenities, offering accommodation for leisure, permanent residence or investment.

  • Location: only 200 meters from the beach, 800 m to the city center.

  • Architectural solution: spacious terraces with sea and mountain views.

  • Atmosphere: ecologically clean area, peace and quiet, harmony with nature.

2. Next Next post: Byala Sun Residence 8

🌅 Start of sales: a cozy complex with 66 apartments and 4 entrances.

  • View: from all apartments opens a panorama of the sea and green hills.

  • Studios, 1-2 and 3-room apartments with turnkey finishes

  • Spacious terraces with sea views

  • Outdoor pool and recreation area

  • Parking, video surveillance and access control

  • Rich landscape, landscaped territory

  • Selling directly from the investor (without commission)

  • Possibility of installment

  • Investment attractiveness: rent all year round

4. Prices and conditions

  • Studios - from 49,660 euros with VAT

  • 1 bedroom apartments - from 77,781 € with VAT

  • Prices include completion before the "key" stage

  • Completion of construction: June 2028

  • Flexible payment schemes

5. Complex infrastructure

  • Adult and child pools

  • Rest area and barbecue

  • Playground

  • Open parking lot

  • Access control and security

  • Wi-Fi, comfortable common areas

6. Location and environment

  • Beach - 200m

  • Center of Byala - 800 m

  • Varna Airport - 58 km

  • Nearby shops, restaurants, cultural facilities

  • Natural attractions: Caradere beach, White cliffs, coves and hills

7. For investors and buyers

  • Ideal for renting (summer and year-round)

  • Required for families with children and foreign buyers

  • Prospect for price increases before construction is completed

  • Possibility to purchase directly from the developer without commission

✨ Byala Sun Residence 8 is a place where you can live by the sea, enjoy harmony, or invest in the future.

Location on the map

Byala, Bulgaria
Video Review of apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala

