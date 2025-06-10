Apart hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala

Byala Sun Residence is a modern residential complex by the sea in the resort town of Byala (Bulgaria). The project combines peace and comfort with modern amenities, offering accommodation for leisure, permanent residence or investment.
Location: only 200 meters from the beach, 800 m to the city center.
Architectural solution: spacious terraces with sea and mountain views.
Atmosphere: ecologically clean area, peace and quiet, harmony with nature.
🌅 Start of sales: a cozy complex with 66 apartments and 4 entrances.
View: from all apartments opens a panorama of the sea and green hills.
Studios, 1-2 and 3-room apartments with turnkey finishes
Spacious terraces with sea views
Outdoor pool and recreation area
Parking, video surveillance and access control
Rich landscape, landscaped territory
Selling directly from the investor (without commission)
Possibility of installment
Investment attractiveness: rent all year round
4. Prices and conditions
Studios - from 49,660 euros with VAT
1 bedroom apartments - from 77,781 € with VAT
Prices include completion before the "key" stage
Completion of construction: June 2028
Flexible payment schemes
5. Complex infrastructure
Adult and child pools
Rest area and barbecue
Playground
Open parking lot
Access control and security
Wi-Fi, comfortable common areas
6. Location and environment
Beach - 200m
Center of Byala - 800 m
Varna Airport - 58 km
Nearby shops, restaurants, cultural facilities
Natural attractions: Caradere beach, White cliffs, coves and hills
7. For investors and buyers
Ideal for renting (summer and year-round)
Required for families with children and foreign buyers
Prospect for price increases before construction is completed
Possibility to purchase directly from the developer without commission
✨ Byala Sun Residence 8 is a place where you can live by the sea, enjoy harmony, or invest in the future.