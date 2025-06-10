Apart hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala

Byala Sun Residence is a modern residential complex by the sea in the resort town of Byala (Bulgaria). The project combines peace and comfort with modern amenities, offering accommodation for leisure, permanent residence or investment.

Location: only 200 meters from the beach, 800 m to the city center.

Architectural solution: spacious terraces with sea and mountain views.

Atmosphere: ecologically clean area, peace and quiet, harmony with nature.

🌅 Start of sales: a cozy complex with 66 apartments and 4 entrances.

View: from all apartments opens a panorama of the sea and green hills.

Studios, 1-2 and 3-room apartments with turnkey finishes

Spacious terraces with sea views

Outdoor pool and recreation area

Parking, video surveillance and access control

Rich landscape, landscaped territory

Selling directly from the investor (without commission)

Possibility of installment

Investment attractiveness: rent all year round

4. Prices and conditions

Studios - from 49,660 euros with VAT

1 bedroom apartments - from 77,781 € with VAT

Prices include completion before the "key" stage

Completion of construction: June 2028

Flexible payment schemes

5. Complex infrastructure

Adult and child pools

Rest area and barbecue

Playground

Open parking lot

Access control and security

Wi-Fi, comfortable common areas

6. Location and environment

Beach - 200m

Center of Byala - 800 m

Varna Airport - 58 km

Nearby shops, restaurants, cultural facilities

Natural attractions: Caradere beach, White cliffs, coves and hills

7. For investors and buyers

Ideal for renting (summer and year-round)

Required for families with children and foreign buyers

Prospect for price increases before construction is completed

Possibility to purchase directly from the developer without commission

✨ Byala Sun Residence 8 is a place where you can live by the sea, enjoy harmony, or invest in the future.