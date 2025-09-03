  1. Realting.com
  Bulgaria
  Byala

New buildings for sale in Byala

apartments
1
Apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala
Byala, Bulgaria
from
$57,770
The year of construction 2028
Area 38–97 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Byala Sun Residence is a modern residential complex by the sea in the resort town of Byala (Bulgaria). The project combines peace and comfort with modern amenities, offering accommodation for leisure, permanent residence or investment.Location: only 200 meters from the beach, 800 m to the ci…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
38.0 – 67.0
57,770 – 90,739
Apartment 2 rooms
97.0
144,663
Agency
Invest Cafe
