Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor

🌴 Apartments at the sea in Bulgaria - the sale

📍 The Sun Coast • Fregat's Rayon

🏖 5-10 minutes walk to the beach

💥 Rare offer at the start of construction - the best prices and choice of layouts

⭐Key assets

✔ A property near the sea

✔ Quiet area near the beach and infrastructure

✔ Suitable for vacation, rental and investment

✔ New construction, modern planning

✔ Possibility of interest-free installments

🏡Available options and prices

Studios

• from 38 m2

• Price from $51,560

Apartment with 1 bedroom

• from 57 m2

• Price from $74,760

Apartments with balconies, large windows and convenient layouts.

Suitable for personal use and for renting in high season.

🚩Availability and current floors are specified when applying

💳Payment plan

• Deposit - 2,000 €

30% – first installment, paid within 1 month after deposit

• Interest-free installments until the end of construction

✔ No overpayment.

✔ Transparent conditions

✔ Convenient to buy without the full amount at the start

🏢About the project

• Modern residential building of resort format

• Elevator, quality materials, energy efficiency

• Conservation area

• Suitable for year-round living

• Possibility of subsequent lease

📍Location - Fregat district

• Walking to the sea and beaches

• Shops, cafes, restaurants nearby

• Convenient communication with the center of the resort

• One of the most popular areas of Sunny Beach

💼Accompanyment

✔ Selection of apartments for your purposes

✔ Investment and lease advice

✔ Full support of the transaction

✔ Support prior to receipt of keys

📞Write or call.

I will send layouts, current floors and help to book an apartment at a starting price.