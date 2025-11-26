  1. Realting.com
  Bulgaria
  Nesebar
  Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor

Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor

Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$60,349
;
3
ID: 33130
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Bulgaria
  • State
    Burgas
  • Region
    Nesebar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

🌴 Apartments at the sea in Bulgaria - the sale

📍 The Sun Coast • Fregat's Rayon
🏖 5-10 minutes walk to the beach

💥 Rare offer at the start of construction - the best prices and choice of layouts

⭐Key assets

✔ A property near the sea
✔ Quiet area near the beach and infrastructure
✔ Suitable for vacation, rental and investment
✔ New construction, modern planning
✔ Possibility of interest-free installments

🏡Available options and prices

Studios
• from 38 m2
• Price from $51,560

Apartment with 1 bedroom
• from 57 m2
• Price from $74,760

Apartments with balconies, large windows and convenient layouts.
Suitable for personal use and for renting in high season.

🚩Availability and current floors are specified when applying

💳Payment plan

• Deposit - 2,000 €
30% – first installment, paid within 1 month after deposit
• Interest-free installments until the end of construction

✔ No overpayment.
✔ Transparent conditions
✔ Convenient to buy without the full amount at the start

🏢About the project

• Modern residential building of resort format
• Elevator, quality materials, energy efficiency
• Conservation area
• Suitable for year-round living
• Possibility of subsequent lease

📍Location - Fregat district

• Walking to the sea and beaches
• Shops, cafes, restaurants nearby
• Convenient communication with the center of the resort
• One of the most popular areas of Sunny Beach

💼Accompanyment

✔ Selection of apartments for your purposes
✔ Investment and lease advice
✔ Full support of the transaction
✔ Support prior to receipt of keys

📞Write or call.
I will send layouts, current floors and help to book an apartment at a starting price.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 38.8
Price per m², USD 1,555
Apartment price, USD 60,349

Location on the map

Nesebar, Bulgaria
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Ask all your questions
Back
Other complexes
