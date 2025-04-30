Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Vileyka District, Belarus

16 properties total found
House in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
For sale is a brick one-storey house on the banks of the Ilia River with a basement under th…
$48,500
House in Kryvaselski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kryvaselski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
For sale comfortable manor house 2007. Buildings in a picturesque resort area near the Viley…
$72,900
House in Ludvinouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ludvinouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
House for sale in the village of Volchki ❤️ Sale of a country house in Vilei district in a q…
$8,490
House in Rabun, Belarus
House
Rabun, Belarus
Area 44 m²
House for sale in D. Rabun on the banks of the Viley reservoir.The house is located in Myade…
$65,900
House in Karpavicy, Belarus
House
Karpavicy, Belarus
Area 109 m²
For sale a cozy country 4-room house in the village of Karpovichi with a plot of land of 18.…
$22,400
House in Viazyn, Belarus
House
Viazyn, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Your perfect home is waiting for you! This cozy two-level house built in 2016 is located on …
$191,000
House in Izski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Izski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 210 m²
The ambitious author’s project is a manor complex in Korolevtsy (100 km from Minsk, Myadel d…
$39,000
House in Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
The village house in Steiki. Myadel direction Area of regular rectangular shape 20 acres Tot…
$11,700
House in Vazynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vazynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Kuchki is a village of Vyazyn village council of Vileysky district of Minsk region, located …
$96,000
House in Porsa, Belarus
House
Porsa, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Manicured house with bath and garage under Vileika ❤️ Cozy house just 1 km from Vileika! A g…
$19,300
Cottage in Viazyn, Belarus
Cottage
Viazyn, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Buy a two-level house in ag. Knitting! ❤️ Nice house on the Viley reservoir. Address: Yeah. …
$57,900
2 bedroom house in Viazyn, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Viazyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern, ecological house in a picturesque agro -town Vyazin.   Vodody -Gorodogogo -c…
$191,000
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Excellent finished house for sale in Vileika! ❤️ For sale a warm and cozy house in a beautif…
$21,500
House in Karpavicy, Belarus
House
Karpavicy, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale a cozy country 3K house in picturesque Karpovichi. The plot of land of 15.04 acres …
$17,299
House in Luban, Belarus
House
Luban, Belarus
Area 95 m²
The house-dacha is produced in a picturesque place. The ranges of the river, mushroom and be…
$15,500
