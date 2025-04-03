Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Liubanski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Porsa, Belarus
House
Porsa, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Manicured house with bath and garage near Vileica. ❤️ Cozy house just 1 km from Vileika! A g…
$19,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Liuban, Belarus
House
Liuban, Belarus
Area 95 m²
The house-dacha is produced in a picturesque place. The ranges of the river, mushroom and be…
$15,500
Leave a request
House in Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 145 m²
Cozy house in a quiet place with a plot of 20 acres ❤️Practical and comfortable house in a q…
$14,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room house in Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
House in the village of Talut, Vileika district, Minsk region. Picturesque area, wonderful r…
$6,490
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes