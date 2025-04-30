Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vileyka District, Belarus

Vilejka
20
Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet
10
Hacencycki selski Savet
10
Kryvaselski selski Savet
9
75 properties total found
House in Kryvaselski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kryvaselski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Cozy, modern house with a land plot of 7 acres in the village of Belovorotitsa, 85 kilometer…
$76,900
Cottage in Vilejka, Belarus
Cottage
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Two-storey cottage with bath and garage! ❤️ Cozy cottage in the city of Vileika, just 5 km f…
$92,500
3 room apartment in Luban, Belarus
3 room apartment
Luban, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious townhouse for sale in a modern agro-town with developed infrastructure. Three-bedro…
$11,000
1 room apartment in Partyzanski, Belarus
1 room apartment
Partyzanski, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
1-room is sold. Apartment in a two -apartment building in the village of Partisan. good con…
$8,500
House in Kryvoe Salo, Belarus
House
Kryvoe Salo, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Comfortable residential house in a picturesque place near the Viley reservoir ❤️A strong hou…
$25,000
House in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
For sale is a brick one-storey house on the banks of the Ilia River with a basement under th…
$48,500
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 78 m²
House for sale in the center of Vileika for year-round living. Construction of an extension …
$41,500
House in Ilya, Belarus
House
Ilya, Belarus
Area 31 m²
House 57 km from Moscow ❤️ The house with a spacious plot in the agro-town of Ilya is an ide…
$11,500
Cottage in Vazynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Vazynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
A house with a bath near the Viley reservoir! ❤️ A unique cottage with a territory of 25 acr…
$36,900
House in Karpavicy, Belarus
House
Karpavicy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Buy a house in the village of Karpovichi! ❤️ Excellent house in a beautiful place among pict…
$17,900
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 74 m²
It’s time to buy a house for summer or year-round living ❤️ A house with a spacious plot in …
$10,500
House in Kryvaselski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kryvaselski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
For sale comfortable manor house 2007. Buildings in a picturesque resort area near the Viley…
$72,900
House in Ludvinouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ludvinouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
House for sale in a quiet and picturesque place of Glebenki Vileysky district.One-level apar…
$15,000
House in Kryvaselski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kryvaselski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Veska agricultural estate is for sale near the Vilei reservoir ❤️ The agro estate "Veska" is…
$249,000
Cottage in Vilejka, Belarus
Cottage
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 231 m²
Luxury cottage in picturesque Vileika - your perfect home by nature! ❤️ Are you looking for …
$119,900
2 room apartment in Kuranec, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kuranec, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
Half a house with separate entrance for sale ❤️Half the house is for sale 4 km from Vileika.…
$5,900
House in Zabalacce, Belarus
House
Zabalacce, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of country life in the village of Zabolotye ❤️ Tired of t…
$7,900
3 room apartment in Luban, Belarus
3 room apartment
Luban, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
The cheapest 3-bedroom apartment in ag. Luban! ❤️Warm three-bedroom apartment in the center …
$15,500
1 bedroom apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/5
A 2-room apartment is sold in the Minsk region, Vileika, Gagarin St., 15. Panel House of …
Price on request
2 room house in Lubanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Lubanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
House in the village of Talut, Vileika district, Minsk region. Picturesque area, wonderful r…
$6,490
House in Ludvinouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ludvinouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
House for sale in the village of Volchki ❤️ Sale of a country house in Vilei district in a q…
$8,490
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 45 m²
It’s time to buy a house or build a new one! ❤️ A house with a spacious plot of 15 acres in …
$8,900
House in Rabun, Belarus
House
Rabun, Belarus
Area 44 m²
House for sale in D. Rabun on the banks of the Viley reservoir.The house is located in Myade…
$65,900
House in Kryvaselski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kryvaselski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
A cottage is for sale in Sosenka on Zarechnaya Street. Minsk region, Vileysky district, 71 k…
$70,000
House in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
House by the river in the style of chalet! village Raevka Molodechnensky districtHouse (cann…
$58,000
House in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
One-level house on a plot of 25 acres in Lovtsevichi. ❤️Fully ready for living single-level …
$8,490
House in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Nice well-kept house in a quiet village Picturesque place There are wooden : Garage, Bath, S…
$13,900
4 room apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
4 room apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy 4-room apartment for a large family! ❤️ For sale a cozy four-room apartment in a good a…
$36,500
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Stylish modern house in a good area of Vileika ❤️ For sale a modern house in Vileika, an ide…
$84,900
3 room apartment in Kuranec, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kuranec, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
Three-bedroom apartment in the agricultural town of Kurenets! ❤️ Three-bedroom apartment wit…
$8,500
