Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Viazynski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage in Viazyn, Belarus
Cottage
Viazyn, Belarus
Area 99 m²
$57,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
$96,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Viazyn, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Viazyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern, ecological house in a picturesque agro -town Vyazin.   Vodody -Gorodogogo -c…
$191,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
$36,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes