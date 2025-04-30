Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vileyka District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Vileyka District, Belarus

Vilejka
12
Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet
10
Hacencycki selski Savet
9
Kryvaselski selski Savet
8
14 properties total found
Cottage in Vilejka, Belarus
Cottage
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Two-storey cottage with bath and garage! ❤️ Cozy cottage in the city of Vileika, just 5 km f…
$92,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Vazynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Vazynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
A house with a bath near the Viley reservoir! ❤️ A unique cottage with a territory of 25 acr…
$36,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Ludvinouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ludvinouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
House for sale in a quiet and picturesque place of Glebenki Vileysky district.One-level apar…
$15,000
House in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Nice well-kept house in a quiet village Picturesque place There are wooden : Garage, Bath, S…
$13,900
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Stylish modern house in a good area of Vileika ❤️ For sale a modern house in Vileika, an ide…
$84,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Karpavicy, Belarus
House
Karpavicy, Belarus
Area 109 m²
For sale a cozy country 4-room house in the village of Karpovichi with a plot of land of 18.…
$22,400
House in Viazyn, Belarus
House
Viazyn, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Your perfect home is waiting for you! This cozy two-level house built in 2016 is located on …
$191,000
House in Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
The village house in Steiki. Myadel direction Area of regular rectangular shape 20 acres Tot…
$11,700
House in Porsa, Belarus
House
Porsa, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Manicured house with bath and garage under Vileika ❤️ Cozy house just 1 km from Vileika! A g…
$19,300
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Naracanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
It’s time to buy a house near the forest. Narrow. ❤️ Spacious house with its own pond in the…
$17,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 163 m²
Spacious house for sale in the city of Vileika. A flat plot of 9 acres. Land status - PNV.SN…
$49,000
2 bedroom house in Viazyn, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Viazyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern, ecological house in a picturesque agro -town Vyazin.   Vodody -Gorodogogo -c…
$191,000
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Excellent finished house for sale in Vileika! ❤️ For sale a warm and cozy house in a beautif…
$21,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

