Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
House in Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
House with a bath and a plot of 12.3 hectare near the Vilei reservoirAddress:Republic of Bel…
$22,900
Leave a request
House in Pabadzicel, Belarus
House
Pabadzicel, Belarus
Area 54 m²
House for sale in the picturesque village of Winner, Minsk region, Vilei district, 73 kilome…
$16,000
Leave a request
House in Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
The village house in Steiki. Myadel direction Area of regular rectangular shape 20 acres Tot…
$11,700
Leave a request
House in Kavali, Belarus
House
Kavali, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Agency number 29/1 of 2025-01-17
$47,000
Leave a request
House in Zabalacce, Belarus
House
Zabalacce, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of country life in the village of Zabolotye ❤️ Tired of t…
$7,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom house in Pabadzicel, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Pabadzicel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
A house is sold in a picturesque village of winner, Minsk region, Vileysky district, 73 kilo…
$16,000
Leave a request
House in Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Buy a house in a beautiful place! ❤️ The subtle sound of bird chirps, fresh air, the smell o…
$10,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
The village house in Steiki. Myadel direction Area of regular rectangular shape 20 acres Tot…
$11,700
Leave a request
House in Ilya, Belarus
House
Ilya, Belarus
Area 31 m²
House 57 km from Moscow ❤️ The house with a spacious plot in the agro-town of Ilya is an ide…
$11,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Ilya, Belarus
House
Ilya, Belarus
Area 24 m²
A house for sale in the picturesque city of Ilya.The house is located next to the forest and…
$7,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go