Houses for sale in Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 227 m²
$7,900
4 bedroom house in Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
In the picturesque area of the agro-town of Semenovichi, on the blessed land of the Minsk re…
$55,000
House in Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
$55,000
House in Mahilna, Belarus
House
Mahilna, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
A house is sold on the first coastline of the Neman River in Ag. Mogilly.   Minskobl., Uz…
$18,500
Properties features in Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

