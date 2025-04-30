Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of warehouses in Minsk, Belarus

24 properties total found
Warehouse 608 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 608 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 608 m²
Floor 1
The multifunctional premium premises are rented out! Total area: 608 m2 Address: Prospek…
Price on request
Warehouse 200 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 200 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/4
3rd and 4th floor with freight elevator. With and without two unloading/loading ramp locatio…
$856
per month
Warehouse 104 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 104 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/6
Warehouses with built-in racking system are located on the 2nd floor in a multi-level heated…
Price on request
Warehouse 656 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 656 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 656 m²
Floor 1/2
premium commercial proposal in the heart of Minsk! Rent a modern 2-storey room with a tota…
Price on request
Warehouse 300 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 300 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/3
Production and Square premises are located in the industrial complex at the address of the 7…
Price on request
Warehouse 1 005 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 1 005 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 1 005 m²
Floor 1/5
Free room , which is suitable for any purpose , with a total area of 1005.3 square meters, w…
$11,460
per month
Warehouse 200 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 200 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/4
We bring to your attention a production and warehouse space from 200 to 1500 sq. m. m, locat…
$550
per month
Warehouse 105 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 105 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/6
Warehouses are located on the 4th floor in a multi-level heated complex with freight elevato…
Price on request
Warehouse 472 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 472 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 472 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a unique commercial location in the heart of the city! A separate building wi…
$10,762
per month
Warehouse 275 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 275 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 275 m²
Floor 1
Warehouse space for rent 274.7 m2 - the perfect place for your store!Looking for a spacious …
$3,022
per month
Warehouse 400 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 400 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 400 m²
Floor 2
For rent a modern office in a prestigious area of Minsk! We present to your attention a uniq…
Price on request
Warehouse 12 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 12 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 12 m²
Floor 1/2
Rent offices and warehouses from 40 to 120 m2 at the address: 31A Kalinovsky Street (Green M…
$840
per month
Warehouse 930 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 930 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 930 m²
Floor 1/8
rented a room under a dry warehouse, storage of materials at the address: st. Orlovskaya 40a…
Price on request
Warehouse 629 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 629 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 629 m²
Floor 5/6
The warehouse with built-in rack system is located on the 5th floor in a multi-level heated …
Price on request
Warehouse 535 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 535 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 535 m²
Floor 1/3
Heated warehouse with an area of ​​535 m2 for rent We offer for rent a modern warehouse with…
$4,446
per month
Warehouse 200 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 200 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Rent of covered warehouse with crane beam. Galo St., 148. Details by phone. Contract number …
$228
per month
Warehouse 331 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 331 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 331 m²
Floor 1/5
The premises are located in the basement of the new administrative building, with windows at…
Price on request
Warehouse 310 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 310 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 310 m²
Floor 4/4
It is offered a production premises located on the 4th floor of an administrative building o…
Price on request
Warehouse 178 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 178 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 178 m²
Contract number with the agency 81/5a from 2024-07-13
Price on request
Warehouse 308 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 308 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 18
Area 308 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent a warehouse located at the address: Minsk, Per. Worker, 5. The tenant does not pay…
$1,176
per month
Warehouse 5 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 5 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 5 m²
Warehouse premises with a total area of ​​42.9 m are available for rent.It is also possible …
Price on request
Warehouse 206 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 206 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 206 m²
Floor 1/5
Room 206.4 m2 is rented on the first floor with a separate entrance to Timiryazev 65A. On th…
Price on request
Warehouse 1 500 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
Предлагаем вашему вниманию производственно-складское помещение от 200 до 1500 кв. м, располо…
$3
per month
Warehouse 33 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 33 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
A room with a total area of ​​33.1 m2 located on the basement of the Green Lug BC at Minsk,…
Price on request
