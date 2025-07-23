Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Warehouse

Monthly rent of warehouses in Hrodna Region, Belarus

Warehouse 674 m² in Novaja Hoza, Belarus
Warehouse 674 m²
Novaja Hoza, Belarus
Area 674 m²
Number of floors 2
An administrative and warehouse premises are rented in the village of New Gozha.The object i…
Price on request
