Monthly rent of warehouses in Hrodna, Belarus

Warehouse 400 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 400 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
Rental of premises for warehouse, trade, car service, production in 1 km from Grodno, St., S…
Price on request
Warehouse 55 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 55 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
Rent a warehouse on the street. Industrialnaya, 17 in Grodno. The total area of ​​the facili…
$328
per month
Warehouse 276 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 276 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 1
Multifunctional premises for rent on the street. Lidskaya, 15A in Grodno (between the traffi…
$966
per month
Warehouse 139 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 139 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
Multifunctional premises for rent on the street. Lidskaya, 15A in Grodno (between the traffi…
$482
per month
Warehouse 67 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 67 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
Rent on the street. Industrialnaya, 17 in Grodno. Total area of ​​the facility is 67.4 sq.m.…
$337
per month
