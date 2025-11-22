Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of warehouses in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Warehouse 1 000 m² in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/3
Rent warehouses in the shopping center Diamond SityAddress: Minsk region, Minsk district, Sh…
Price on request
Warehouse 621 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Warehouse 621 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Area 621 m²
Are you looking for a suitable place to store your product? We have a great offer! The area …
$2,484
per month
Warehouse 32 m² in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 32 m²
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/1
On the territory of the administrative and warehouse complex on Menkovsky tract 10 there are…
Price on request
