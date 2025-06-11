Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of shops in Brest Region, Belarus

Shop 175 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 175 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/9
Commercial premises for rent in the eastern part (R-N Bogdanchuk street) of the city of Bres…
Price on request
Shop 193 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 193 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 193 m²
Floor 1/2
Shopping premises for rent in the center of Brest with a total area of 193.4 sq.m. An isolat…
Price on request
Shop 72 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 72 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Administrative and commercial premises for rent in the central part of the city of Brest wit…
Price on request
Shop 197 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 197 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Floor 1/1
Multifunctional heated premises for rent in the Kozlovichi microdistrict of the city of Bres…
Price on request
Shop 128 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 128 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Floor 1
Retail space for rent in the central part of the city of Brest (embankment district) with a …
Price on request
Shop 15 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 15 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Floor 1
Trade pavilion for rent in the Vostok district of Brest with a total area of ​​15 sq.m. Loca…
Price on request
Shop 95 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 95 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
Administratively - commercial premises for rent in the microdistrict South - West (R - Ivash…
Price on request
Shop 71 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 71 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/6
Retail space for rent in the Yugo-Zapad microdistrict (Griboyedov Street area) of Brest with…
Price on request
Shop 755 m² in Pruzhany, Belarus
Shop 755 m²
Pruzhany, Belarus
Area 755 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for rent a commercial premises of 771.6 square meters in a location with high passa…
$5,898
per month
Shop 195 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 195 m²
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/3
A retail space of 195.3 m2 is available for long-term lease in Brest on 17 September Street.…
Price on request
Shop 182 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 182 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/2
Commercial premises for rent in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a total area of 1…
Price on request
Shop 400 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 400 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
A trading room with an area of ​​400 sq.m for rent in the area of ​​ul. L - that Ryabtseva o…
Price on request
Shop 45 m² in Pruzhany, Belarus
Shop 45 m²
Pruzhany, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Retail space for rent in the city of Pruzhany, Brest region, with a total area of ​​45 sq.m.…
Price on request
Shop 621 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 621 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 621 m²
Floor 1/1
Non-residential building (purpose - specialized retail building) for rent in the Dubrovka di…
Price on request
Shop 63 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 63 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Administratively - commercial premises for rent in the eastern part of the city of Brest wit…
Price on request
Shop 139 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 139 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises for rent in the Kovalevo microdistrict (R-N St. of the October Revolutio…
Price on request
Shop 176 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 176 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 176 m²
Retail space for rent in the central part of Brest (embankment area) with a total area of ​​…
Price on request
Shop 66 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 66 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
Administrative and commercial premises for rent in the central part of Brest with a total ar…
Price on request
Shop 60 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 60 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
Shopping premises for rent in the Kovalevo microdistrict (R-n street of the October Revoluti…
Price on request
Shop 93 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 93 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Multifunctional premises for reconstruction for rent in the center of Brest with a total are…
Price on request
Shop 49 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 49 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
We offer for rent a unique commercial premises in a modern residential complex "Chaika", loc…
Price on request
Shop 166 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 166 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 166 m²
Floor 1/1
Trading premises for rent in the Rechitsa microdistrict of Brest with a total area of 166.2 …
Price on request
Shop 88 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 88 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/4
Commercial premises for rent in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area of 8…
Price on request
Shop 50 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 50 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Retail premises from 49.5 to 62.9 sq.m for rent in the area of ​​ul. l - ta Ryabtseva in Bre…
Price on request
Shop 141 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 141 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 141 m²
Floor 1
The trade premises for rent in the South -West (r - n -n. Mytnaya) city of Brest with a tota…
Price on request
Shop 59 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 59 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
The commercial rental in the South -West (r - n - Ivashutin St.) city of Brest with a total …
Price on request
Shop 258 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 258 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 258 m²
Floor 1
A commercial rental in the area of ​​Vulka of the city of Brest with a total area of ​​258.3…
Price on request
Shop 42 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 42 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
The commercial rental in the microdistrict of the South -West (r - n. Ivashutin St.) of the …
Price on request
