Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Shop

Monthly rent of shops in Hrodna, Belarus

8 properties total found
Shop 200 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 200 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
We rent a premises of 200 sq.m. on the street Antonov in the center of Grodno. Location: Rep…
$1,400
per month
Leave a request
Shop 300 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 300 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
We rent premises on the street. Antonov in the center of Grodno. Location: Republic of Belar…
$2,100
per month
Leave a request
Shop 143 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 143 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
The administrative premises are rented in the city. Grodno, 31A Pushkin Street.Excellent loc…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 459 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 459 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 459 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial non-residential premises for rent in Grodno, Vrublevsky Street, 1/2. Total area -…
$3,529
per month
Leave a request
Shop 111 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 111 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 3
We rent a premises of 111 sq.m. on the street Antonov in the center of Grodno.Name- Retail p…
$777
per month
Leave a request
Shop 71 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 71 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
A completely finished commercial in the central part of the city of Grodno. Location: Grodno…
$936
per month
Leave a request
Shop 467 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 467 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 3
We rent premises from 16 sq.m. up to 300 sq.m. on the street Antonov in the center of Grodno…
$3,270
per month
Leave a request
Shop 150 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 150 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
We rent isolated premises on the street. Antonov in the center of Grodno. Location: Republic…
$2,271
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go