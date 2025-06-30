Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Shop

Monthly rent of shops in Mogilev region, Belarus

2 properties total found
Shop 100 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Shop 100 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
Rental / sales of premises for any purpose: retail / office / medical / services, etc. from …
$1,000
per month
Shop 367 m² in Asipovichy, Belarus
Shop 367 m²
Asipovichy, Belarus
Area 367 m²
Floor 1/1
A store with warehouse premises is for rent in Osipovichi, Mogilev region. The area of ​​the…
Price on request
