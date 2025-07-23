Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of shops in Hrodna Region, Belarus

Hrodna
7
Lida
3
Slonim
4
16 properties total found
Shop 82 m² in Slonim, Belarus
Shop 82 m²
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
A commercial non -residential premises in the city of Valonym, ul. Mershov St.. Profitable l…
$425
per month
Shop 172 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 172 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Floor 2/2
The object consists of an isolated room on the second floor with a total area of 172.3 squar…
Price on request
Shop 459 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 459 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 459 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial non-residential premises for rent in Grodno, Vrublevsky Street, 1/2. Total area -…
$3,529
per month
Shop 15 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 15 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Floor 1/1
Non-residential premises (pavilion) for rent in the lobby of the “Materik Hypermarket” store…
Price on request
Shop 1 641 m² in Zytomlia, Belarus
Shop 1 641 m²
Zytomlia, Belarus
Area 1 641 m²
Number of floors 3
The building of the former school. d. Zhitomlya, 6B School str. (18 km from Grodno) Land for…
$306
per month
Shop 71 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 71 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
A completely finished commercial in the central part of the city of Grodno. Location: Grodno…
$936
per month
Shop 800 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 800 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/3
Offered for sale or rent premises 710 m.sq. Rent at a rate of 12p per 1m sq. excluding VAT. …
$2,964
per month
Shop 66 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 66 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
The object consists of an isolated room on the first floor with a total area of 66 sq.m.The …
Price on request
Shop 216 m² in Slonim, Belarus
Shop 216 m²
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial non-residential premises are rented in Slonim, Ershov str. Favorable location - t…
$1,186
per month
Shop 140 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 140 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
The object consists of an isolated room on the first floor with a total area of 140.1 sq.m. …
Price on request
Shop 13 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 13 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 13 m²
Floor 1/1
Non-residential premises (pavilion) for rent in the lobby of the “Materik Hypermarket” store…
Price on request
Shop 216 m² in Slonim, Belarus
Shop 216 m²
Slonim, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Floor 1/1
New repairs, lively “passage” location: in one place with the Euroopt hypermarket, the 5th e…
Price on request
Shop 20 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 20 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/2
It is offered to rent premises from 20 sq.m. on the second floor in the new shopping center …
$940
per month
Shop 77 m² in Hoža, Belarus
Shop 77 m²
Hoža, Belarus
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
Long-term rental store in ag. Gozha, ul. Victories, 23The store is located in a detached bui…
Price on request
Shop 216 m² in Slonim, Belarus
Shop 216 m²
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 216 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial non-residential premises for rent in Slonim, Ershova Street. Convenient location …
$1,186
per month
Shop 50 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 50 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
The room is 400m.sq. on Shevchenko Street. The building has many shopping facilities related…
$367
per month
