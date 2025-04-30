Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of shops in Minsk, Belarus

282 properties total found
Shop 28 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 28 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
The perfect space for your business! Multifunctional space on Internatsionalnaya Street 3 in…
Price on request
Shop 63 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 63 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Rent of the premises (office, showroom, services) with a total area of ​​63.4m2 on Zhukovsky…
Price on request
Shop 166 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 166 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 166 m²
Floor 1/10
We offer to rent premises in the very center of the city!Premises with 2 separate entrances …
Price on request
Shop 219 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 219 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 219 m²
Floor 1/14
I offer for rent a retail space at ul. Glagoleva 31Administrative premises with a total area…
Price on request
Shop 70 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 70 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/3
Rental of commercial premises in a status locationAddress: Minsk, St. Nemiga, 12A Areas and …
Price on request
Shop 45 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 45 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/25
A retail space is offered for rent in the residential complex "Minsk-Mir", located on the 1s…
$723
per month
Shop 75 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 75 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/4
Rent of retail space in a new multifunctional business centerAddress: Minsk, Igumensky tract…
Price on request
Shop 41 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 41 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/25
Light room 41.4 sq.m. On the 2nd floor of the 25-storey building "Stradivari" LCD "Mayak Min…
$611
per month
Shop 280 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 280 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/12
We offer for rent a room at the street. Ratomskaya 7! The room with a separate entrance is l…
Price on request
Shop 70 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 70 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer you a multifunctional room in the business center "Cascade-Alfa" (Minsk, Kalvariysk…
$1,104
per month
Shop 33 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 33 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
A trading and warehouse room with a total area of ​​33.1 m2 located in the basement of the …
Price on request
Shop 49 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 49 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/25
For rent premises on the first floor with an area of ​​48.2 m2 at Brilevskaya, 27. The premi…
Price on request
Shop 133 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 133 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Floor 1
The premises on Syrokomli street 38 on the first floor with a separate entrance. Area 133 sq…
Price on request
Shop 143 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 143 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/17
Administrative and commercial premises of 143.3 sq.m. in the Petrovshchina residential compl…
Price on request
Shop 6 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 6 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 24
Area 6 m²
Floor 1/2
Rent of retail premises in the shopping centers "Western Market" and "Torgovy Ryad". Contrac…
$101
per month
Shop 122 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 122 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/14
Sales room with finishing on the first floor. Separate entrance for unloading, access to the…
Price on request
Shop 69 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 69 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/25
Welcome to the world of opportunities and success!  a modern room with huge potential in …
$693
per month
Shop 34 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 34 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
Rental of commercial premises Kupala Street 25. 34.1m2, 2700r with VAT. 1st floor, separate …
$825
per month
Shop 113 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 113 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 113 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises are rented at Turovskogo street,4 area 113.3m2Location:-Highly populated…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 456 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 456 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 456 m²
A service station with its own territory is rented! ❤️ Are you looking for the perfect place…
$9,900
per month
Shop 59 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 59 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
Renting a multifunctional (trading, office, services) premises with a total area of ​​59.19M…
Price on request
Shop 72 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 72 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/25
Retail space of 72.2 m2 with 2 entrances and stained glass windows on the ground floor of th…
Price on request
Shop 254 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 254 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 254 m²
Floor 1
Rent a detached building on the per. Kozlov 1. 254m2, 12 dollars / m2 with VAT.All communica…
Price on request
Shop 89 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 89 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/26
Rent of a multifunctional (retail, showroom, services, catering, medicine) premises with a t…
Price on request
Shop 108 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 108 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/17
A 107.9 m2 space on the first floor at 110 Kropotkina is for rent. The space is perfect for …
Price on request
Shop 14 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 14 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 14 m²
Floor 1/3
Comfortable office space is located on the 1st floor of the administration building and is s…
Price on request
Shop 60 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 60 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
To your attention is offered trading pavilions from 20 m ², located on the second floor of t…
$11
per month
Shop 394 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 394 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 394 m²
Floor 2/2
For rent is a retail space with a total area of ​​345.2 sq. m., located in the Shopping Cent…
Price on request
Shop 275 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 275 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 275 m²
Floor 1
Retail space for rent of 274.7 m2 - an ideal place for your store! Are you looking for spaci…
$3,022
per month
Shop 158 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 158 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/2
Retail space for rent in the shopping center "Na Golodeda" at ul. Golodeda 15, located in th…
Price on request
