Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Orsha District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Orsha District, Belarus

Orsha
175
Babinicki selski Savet
13
Baran
9
Krapivenski selski Savet
9
Show more
228 properties total found
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 9/9
Spacious (92.12 m2), 3-bedroom apartment at the address: Zadniprovskaya 1a. The apartment is…
$50,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 100 m²
House for sale at 1st Per October. The house consists of 4 living rooms, 2 of which are isol…
$12,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Smalyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
I will sell a two-bedroom apartment of 48 sq.m. (paspashona) in a quiet urban district, not …
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 43 m²
The house is for sale at the address: Lugovoi Street (Zamostya district). The house is cinde…
$9,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Krapiuna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Krapiuna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/2
I'll sell a three-bedroom apartment in ag. Crapivno, 93 Central str., apartment area 95.3/45…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Piscalauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Piscalauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
The contract number with the agency is 576 from 2023-12-12
$19,800
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 89 m²
We offer to buy a warm one-storey house with an area of 89 square meters. m. for year-round …
$63,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Agency contract number 430 from 2023-09-06
$39,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 20 m²
For sale part of the house at the address: Timiryazev street, railway station. The total are…
$10,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
Contract number with the agency 195 from 2022-05-31
$25,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 83 m²
House for sale at 5th Camp Pen. The house was built in 1959. In 2016, the reconstruction of …
$12,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale three-bedroom apartment on the street. Border 9, with a total area of 55 square met…
$33,616
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 91 m²
For sale is a new house from a log house, built in 2022, with a brick garage and a bath, loc…
$32,500
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 74 m²
For sale a good house per 3 Belinsky, reconstruction of 2008. The total area of the house is…
$30,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/9
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale at Semyonov Street 3 (Microdistrict N1). The apartment is…
$34,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 373 m²
I sell a large house - Castle, 3 floors in 2 levels. Near the central street of Orsha, Belar…
$120,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale half of the house at the address Yubileynaya Street (district "Zamostye"). The hous…
$20,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale a cozy, three-room apartment in a brick house at the address: Florova St., 3. The a…
$45,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale an expanded 3-room apartment with furniture at the address: Flerov str., 10. The ap…
$38,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 3-room apartment at the address: Orsha, Textiles Avenue 37A, on the 5th floor of a …
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 81 m²
House for sale on M.Sholokhov street (Zadneprovie district), total area of 80.6 m2, resident…
$50,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale house built in 1980, per 2nd February, district "Zamostya". Total area 59.7 m2; res…
$33,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 187 m²
For sale is a spacious, cozy 2-level cottage in the "Tsarskoye Village" with all the furnitu…
$140,000
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
6 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/3
Exclusive offer. Spacious cozy 6-room apartment for sale at the address: Matrosova St. 50. T…
$55,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 35 m²
House for sale at Stebeneva Street. The house consists of a veranda, hallway, kitchen and on…
$9,500
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 52 m²
A cozy well-groomed house, the area of ​​the West`, pr-D Chervensky, the house of 1961, the …
$27,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 49 m²
One-level house (one-bedroom apartment in a private two-apartment building with a separate e…
$8,500
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 73 m²
House for sale in the city, on the street Gorokhov, near the shop "Martin". The house is woo…
$13,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a cozy, three-bedroom apartment on the street. Mira, district "Cheremushki", locate…
$33,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
5 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is an administrative and industrial building with a warehouse, garages and a parkin…
$190,000
Leave a request

Property types in Orsha District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Orsha District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go