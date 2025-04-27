Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Orsha District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Orsha District, Belarus

Orsha
73
Babinicki selski Savet
9
Krapivenski selski Savet
7
Zabalacki selski Savet
3
104 properties total found
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 100 m²
House for sale at 1st Per October. The house consists of 4 living rooms, 2 of which are isol…
$12,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 43 m²
The house is for sale at the address: Lugovoi Street (Zamostya district). The house is cinde…
$9,500
House in Piscalauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Piscalauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
The contract number with the agency is 576 from 2023-12-12
$19,800
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 89 m²
We offer to buy a warm one-storey house with an area of 89 square meters. m. for year-round …
$63,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Agency contract number 430 from 2023-09-06
$39,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 83 m²
House for sale at 5th Camp Pen. The house was built in 1959. In 2016, the reconstruction of …
$12,500
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 91 m²
For sale is a new house from a log house, built in 2022, with a brick garage and a bath, loc…
$32,500
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 74 m²
For sale a good house per 3 Belinsky, reconstruction of 2008. The total area of the house is…
$30,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 373 m²
I sell a large house - Castle, 3 floors in 2 levels. Near the central street of Orsha, Belar…
$120,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 81 m²
House for sale on M.Sholokhov street (Zadneprovie district), total area of 80.6 m2, resident…
$50,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale house built in 1980, per 2nd February, district "Zamostya". Total area 59.7 m2; res…
$33,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 187 m²
For sale is a spacious, cozy 2-level cottage in the "Tsarskoye Village" with all the furnitu…
$140,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 35 m²
House for sale at Stebeneva Street. The house consists of a veranda, hallway, kitchen and on…
$9,500
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 52 m²
A cozy well-groomed house, the area of ​​the West`, pr-D Chervensky, the house of 1961, the …
$27,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 73 m²
House for sale in the city, on the street Gorokhov, near the shop "Martin". The house is woo…
$13,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 247 m²
For sale luxury house built in 2009 on the 5th lane of Marat. The total area of the building…
$380,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 171 m²
I will sell a modern, one-storey cottage located in a beautiful, picturesque place near the …
$90,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale a good brick house at the address: 2nd per. May 1, 1976 built, reconstruction 2000,…
$41,500
House in Zaslonauka, Belarus
House
Zaslonauka, Belarus
Area 60 m²
A house for sale at Ag. Zarechnaya Street 10, House area: total 60 m2, residential 31 m2, ki…
$10,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 65 m²
A house for sale on the per. Mikhail Kalinin (the Old East district), located on a plot of 5…
$27,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 128 m²
$138,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 71 m²
For sale house for demolition, built in 1959, located in a place with a well-developed infra…
$9,500
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 40 m²
The house is for sale. 4th Krasnogvardeysky (R-Mr. Agricultural Technology), built by 1964. …
$21,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 91 m²
For sale is a house built in 2022 on Toolmakers Street. The total area is 90.9m2, residentia…
$35,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 99 m²
House st. Skoriny1 level, walls - wood, roof - soft tiles, year of construction 1939, intern…
$54,000
House in Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
Sold NZKS (unfinished capital structure) 50% readiness, located Babinichsky S/S, Stavry, St.…
$17,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 176 m²
For sale house NZKS (unfinished capital building) 50% at the address: Boyarovskaya str. (r-n…
$53,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 160 m²
For sale is a 2-storey cottage on the shore of Orsha Lake Karier. at the address: Dachnaya (…
$42,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Spacious house for sale at the address: Orsha, Per Zavodskaya 2nd. 1963 p. (reconstruction 2…
$24,000
House in Andreeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Andreeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale garden house built in 1985 in ST Rushek. The total area of 65m2, a plot of 12 acres…
$6,500
