Apartments for sale in Orsha District, Belarus

124 properties total found
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 9/9
Spacious (92.12 m2), 3-bedroom apartment at the address: Zadniprovskaya 1a. The apartment is…
$50,000
2 room apartment in Smalyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
I will sell a two-bedroom apartment of 48 sq.m. (paspashona) in a quiet urban district, not …
$15,000
3 room apartment in Krapiuna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Krapiuna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/2
I'll sell a three-bedroom apartment in ag. Crapivno, 93 Central str., apartment area 95.3/45…
$30,000
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 20 m²
For sale part of the house at the address: Timiryazev street, railway station. The total are…
$10,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
Contract number with the agency 195 from 2022-05-31
$25,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale three-bedroom apartment on the street. Border 9, with a total area of 55 square met…
$33,616
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/9
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale at Semyonov Street 3 (Microdistrict N1). The apartment is…
$34,000
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale half of the house at the address Yubileynaya Street (district "Zamostye"). The hous…
$20,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale a cozy, three-room apartment in a brick house at the address: Florova St., 3. The a…
$45,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale an expanded 3-room apartment with furniture at the address: Flerov str., 10. The ap…
$38,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 3-room apartment at the address: Orsha, Textiles Avenue 37A, on the 5th floor of a …
$35,000
6 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
6 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/3
Exclusive offer. Spacious cozy 6-room apartment for sale at the address: Matrosova St. 50. T…
$55,000
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 49 m²
One-level house (one-bedroom apartment in a private two-apartment building with a separate e…
$8,500
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a cozy, three-bedroom apartment on the street. Mira, district "Cheremushki", locate…
$33,000
5 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
5 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is an administrative and industrial building with a warehouse, garages and a parkin…
$190,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 2 bedroom apartment at 27 Ostrovsky Street. The apartment is located on the 1st flo…
$22,500
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale expanded with a good layout of a three-room apartment in a panel house in 1977 p., …
$40,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
Contract number with agency 552 from 2023-12-16
$30,000
4 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
4 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/9
$60,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale two-bedroom apartment at the address: Orsha, pr-t. Textile workers, 21, which is pe…
$30,000
2 room apartment in Baran, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baran, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale an excellent two-bedroom apartment at the address: Baran, Komsomolskaya St. 8 on th…
$35,000
1 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale one-room apartment on Ranitsa, Belinsky street 40, on the second floor, a five-stor…
$25,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a cozy two-bedroom apartment in the area of the flax mill in a brick house 1960 p. …
$31,500
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 37 m²
For sale 2-room apartment in a one-storey blocked brick house at the address: 1st per. Belin…
$16,500
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a cozy two-bedroom apartment in the area of the flax mill in a brick house 1960 p. …
$31,500
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a cozy two-bedroom apartment in a brick house at the address: Textiles, 9. The apar…
$25,000
2 room apartment in Baran, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baran, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 2 bedroom apartment at the address: Baran, str. Orsha 18. The apartment is located …
$23,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious three-bedroom apartment for sale at the address: 1 Krasnaya Street 6. The apartment…
$35,000
4 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
4 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a spacious, cozy, three-bedroom apartment on Textile Avenue, on the fourth floor…
$35,000
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Base for sale at. Orsha, st. Marata.   The building is three-story in 1966, brick walls, the…
$65,000
