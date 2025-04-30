Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Minsk, Belarus

9 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 4
A great option for a large friendly family–an apartment in a townhouse built in 2000 with it…
$375,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 153 m²
For sale three-level apartment (townhouse) in a house for three apartments. The total area o…
$143,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 155 m²
For sale apartment in a blocked residential building (half house) on Altai street 111-1, wit…
$145,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 163 m²
For sale is a magnificent 3-level townhouse with a plot of land, located in the quiet privat…
$299,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 212 m²
Townhouse with total area of 211.5 m2The spacious living room of 20.48 m2 creates an ideal a…
$399,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 239 m²
For sale 3 level townhouse in Minsk on the street. New 16.The plot is fully prepared, fenced…
$170,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 346 m²
An excellent option for a large friendly family is an apartment in a townhouse in 2000 with …
$375,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 278 m²
Tanhaus with a furniture of 100% readiness and spa complex with a pool in the prestigious co…
$250,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse 5 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey cozy house for sale in Minsk in a prestigious place on Bogdanovich Lane Modern ho…
$189,000
