  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Minsk, Belarus

cottages
33
townhouses
9
17 properties total found
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 97 m²
Blocked residential building with land for sale. Minsk, on Gorbatowa street. The house is wo…
$95,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 70 m²
For sale 4-room residential building in the Soviet district. The house is wooden, total area…
$99,900
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 603 m²
For sale two-apartment blocked cottage on Sobinov street. Private property in the center of …
$495,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Tired of living in an apartment? We offer for sale a block residential house of 185.5 m2 wit…
$149,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Warm, brick house in Minsk (Pines), with central communications, ready to live. Compact, war…
$99,900
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 183 m²
For sale a two-storey residential building with an attic floor, Per. Radiator 3rd (Frunze di…
$225,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 45 m²
The residential building is located in the district "Drazhnya", next to two park areas (fore…
$64,500
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 176 m²
A timber house in MINSK!The house is located in the microdistrict "Agricultural settlement" …
$145,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 149 m²
For sale cottage at the address of Minsk, Mr. Zatseni, Yantarnaya str. The cottage was built…
$279,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 247 m²
A cottage for sale for two separate apartments in Minsk. Ul. Bretskaya, 63. Full reconstruct…
$296,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 69 m²
House at Tsnianka: urban life with a country mood ❤️This house is ideal for those who aspire…
$130,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 228 m²
For sale cottage 5 km from Moscow and 15 minutes from the city center!Logoi direction, D. Bo…
$1,45M
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 259 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in Minsk for comfortable living, located in a quiet quarter of private…
$299,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 278 m²
Tanhaus with a furniture of 100% readiness and spa complex with a pool in the prestigious co…
$250,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 130 m²
For sale 3-level house in Minsk microdistrict Sokol. 20 km from Moscow on the Mogilev highwa…
$164,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 380 m²
For sale 4-level cottage with furniture, built in 1999, fully ready for living. The house is…
$360,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 269 m²
For sale a modern cottage at the address: Minsk, Star str. (mkr-n Sokol), Mogilev direction,…
$210,000
