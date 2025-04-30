Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Minsk, Belarus

cottages
33
townhouses
9
House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 153 m²
For sale three-level apartment (townhouse) in a house for three apartments. The total area o…
$143,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 720 m²
For sale elite cottage premium class in the cottage village "Vesninka Minsk" on the shore of…
$2,00M
Leave a request
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 346 m²
An excellent option for a large friendly family is an apartment in a townhouse in 2000 with …
$375,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 228 m²
For sale cottage 5 km from Moscow and 15 minutes from the city center!Logoi direction, D. Bo…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 384 m²
For sale a prestigious energy-efficient modern cottage in the cottage building "Zazen" in Mi…
$350,000
Leave a request
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 773 m²
An exclusive offer of analogues that you will not find! Unique VIP cottage on the street. Go…
$260,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 278 m²
Tanhaus with a furniture of 100% readiness and spa complex with a pool in the prestigious co…
$250,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 390 m²
House in the center of Minsk with land in private ownership The house designed by the famou…
$610,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Minsk, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go