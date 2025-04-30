Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Minsk, Belarus

cottages
33
townhouses
9
39 properties total found
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Residential building in the center of Minsk, brick annex, roof-scifer, wooden windows, new e…
Price on request
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Modern residential house on an individual project near the Sevostopol Park on the street. Sp…
$360,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 4
A great option for a large friendly family–an apartment in a townhouse built in 2000 with it…
$375,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 90 m²
For sale a house with a large plot in the Central district, microdistrict Novinki, Gagarina …
$120,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 97 m²
Blocked residential building with land for sale. Minsk, on Gorbatowa street. The house is wo…
$95,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 153 m²
For sale three-level apartment (townhouse) in a house for three apartments. The total area o…
$143,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 431 m²
Spacious house with a garage, basement and bath (8,500 x 7,300 mm, log cabin 6,000 x 6,000 m…
$249,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 218 m²
For sale isolated half-house at the address 2nd Brest lane. Plot 4 acres. Form of ownership…
$165,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 448 m²
3-storey house with luxurious renovation! ❤️ We have a unique offer for you - a three-storey…
$260,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 603 m²
For sale two-apartment blocked cottage on Sobinov street. Private property in the center of …
$495,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Tired of living in an apartment? We offer for sale a block residential house of 185.5 m2 wit…
$149,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 163 m²
For sale is a magnificent 3-level townhouse with a plot of land, located in the quiet privat…
$299,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 607 m²
The layout of the house is as thought out as possible:On the first floor of this house there…
$1,35M
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 45 m²
The residential building is located in the district "Drazhnya", next to two park areas (fore…
$64,500
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 720 m²
For sale elite cottage premium class in the cottage village "Vesninka Minsk" on the shore of…
$2,00M
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 176 m²
A timber house in MINSK!The house is located in the microdistrict "Agricultural settlement" …
$145,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 589 m²
Agency number 1373/1 of 2024-10-09
$1,13M
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 469 m²
Sale of an elite 4-level cottage in an ecologically clean area of Minsk with a convenient ex…
$495,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 459 m²
Spacious cottage (467 sq.m.) in four levels near the green zone of the Tsnyan Reservoir.Unde…
$215,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Residential house in Minsk with good repair!In 2010, it was completely rebuilt with the repl…
$165,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 212 m²
Townhouse with total area of 211.5 m2The spacious living room of 20.48 m2 creates an ideal a…
$399,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 210 m²
I'll sell the house with modern renovations. Reconstruction of the house 2022 ✔️ Repair of …
$310,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 239 m²
For sale 3 level townhouse in Minsk on the street. New 16.The plot is fully prepared, fenced…
$170,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 51 m²
I'll sell half a house in the Drazhnya neighborhood. The total area of residential premises …
$76,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 101 m²
Spacious house with all amenities in Minsk ❤️Reliable house connected to all modern communic…
$84,900
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 341 m²
Spacious house almost in the heart of Minsk ❤️ Do you like the city rhythm and at the same t…
$299,000
5 room house in Minsk, Belarus
5 room house
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a house at 20 Ryabinnitskaya Street. It is located in an ecolog…
$790,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 196 m²
Residential house in a quiet area of Minsk.Level 1:Living room (23.2 m2), kitchen (14.9 m2),…
$197,500
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 256 m²
For sale cottage near the resort area of the Tsnyansky reservoir, overlooking the pine fores…
$220,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 538 m²
Sale of an elite 4-storey house. Dreamed of your own house in the most environmentally frien…
$450,000
