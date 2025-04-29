Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

2 properties total found
Restaurant 232 m² in Aziory, Belarus
Restaurant 232 m²
Aziory, Belarus
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer a ready-made business in the center of the agro-town Ozhery, pl. Lenin, 15. The tot…
$69,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 103 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Restaurant 103 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/2
Ready business for sale – bar "Bruderschaft" in one of the most fashionable areas of Grodno!…
$99,000
Leave a request
