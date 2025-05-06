Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Chervyen District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Chervyen District, Belarus

Klinocki selski Savet
10
Smilavicki selski Savet
8
Valevacski selski Savet
7
Cerven
4
House Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
House in Lubisyna, Belarus
House
Lubisyna, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Residential house in ag.Lubishino (Cherven district). The house is logged, siding. The roof …
$39,900
Leave a request
House in Klinok, Belarus
House
Klinok, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Excellent cottage 2001.p. in a picturesque place - village Klinok Mogilevskoye e.g. 50 km fr…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in a picturesque place in the garden partnership "Harvest". Chervens…
$20,990
Leave a request
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
We offer to your attention a beautiful cottage 20 km from Minsk on the Mogilev direction in …
$49,900
Leave a request
House in Nataĺjeŭsk, Belarus
House
Nataĺjeŭsk, Belarus
Area 142 m²
On sale house, with spacious and bright rooms, a large living room, 2-wise exits to the terr…
$215,000
Leave a request
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 260 m²
Buy a luxury house in a picturesque place near the Volma River ❤️ Excellent offer for the pr…
$79,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
For sale a plot with a capital house in the village of Kukolevka. The house of silicate bloc…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 22 m²
Selling a small but cozy cottage: enjoy nature on your own territory near the forest. Minsk …
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
House for sale in the village of Nezhevka in the Mogilev direction. The area of the house is…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Ravanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ravanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
House for sale in the village of Polyadki Chervensky district, next to Rovanichi. Wooden ho…
$3,500
Leave a request
House in Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
A land plot with a garden house is for sale in Krinitsa-Krivopolye ST, Mogilev direction. En…
$18,900
Leave a request
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Good village house 66.7 m2 with a refined plot of 18.03 acres. Household buildings, garden, …
$16,500
Leave a request
House in Klinok, Belarus
House
Klinok, Belarus
Area 323 m²
Noble three-level house in classical European style in the village of Blade. Minsk region, C…
$115,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Chervyen District, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go