  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Cerven
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Cerven, Belarus

House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 151 m²
Spacious house with a dream plot 55 km from Minsk! ❤️ Spacious and cozy house for sale in th…
$129,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 30 m²
For sale a cozy, good-quality house in the quiet town of Cherven, just 50 km from Minsk. An …
$15,000
House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Spacious plot of 25 acres with excellent location - create a dream house! For sale plot of 2…
$22,000
House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 129 m²
A house for sale in the center of the city of Cherveni.The house is completely ready for liv…
$51,300
House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 49 m²
DescriptionCozy house for year-round living.Windows: PVCTotal area: 49.0 sqmPlot: 15 acresMa…
$37,000
