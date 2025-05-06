Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Chervyen District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Chervyen District, Belarus

Klinocki selski Savet
10
Smilavicki selski Savet
8
Valevacski selski Savet
7
Cerven
4
House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
House in Klinok, Belarus
House
Klinok, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Excellent cottage 2001.p. in a picturesque place - village Klinok Mogilevskoye e.g. 50 km fr…
Price on request
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in a picturesque place in the garden partnership "Harvest". Chervens…
$20,990
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
We offer to your attention a beautiful cottage 20 km from Minsk on the Mogilev direction in …
$49,900
House in Carnagradz, Belarus
House
Carnagradz, Belarus
Area 162 m²
For sale two-storey block lined with red brick single apartment building, with an attic floo…
$88,000
House in Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
For sale a plot with a capital house in the village of Kukolevka. The house of silicate bloc…
$21,000
House in Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Luxury house for sale in the village of Nezhevka, 50 km from MKAD. Total area of 38.6 m2, li…
$14,500
House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 151 m²
Spacious house with a dream plot 55 km from Minsk! ❤️ Spacious and cozy house for sale in th…
$129,900
House in Klinok, Belarus
House
Klinok, Belarus
Area 323 m²
Noble three-level house in classical European style in the village of Blade. Minsk region, C…
$115,000
Properties features in Chervyen District, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
