Pool Houses for sale in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus

Barawlyany
8 properties total found
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 467 m²
This is an offer for those who want to enjoy all the beauty of country life and take full ad…
$659,000
Cottage in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Mounds! The cottage is located in a quiet, …
$325,000
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 409 m²
Good location next to Minsk !  Cozy, comfortable holiday home.   The environment is in a mod…
$389,999
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
House in Drozdava, Belarus
House
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 254 m²
3 storey house 2018 for permanent residence. The house is located in a prestigious cottage v…
$265,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 428 m²
DescriptionLocationThe house is located 5 km from the Minsk ring road in the north-east dire…
$480,000
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 621 m²
House for sale (3-level cottage) 8 kilometers from MKAD, Logoisk direction, etc. Borovlyany,…
$1,30M
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 321 m²
House for sale in the center of Borovlyan!The laying of the house is made in 2 bricks (red b…
$240,000
