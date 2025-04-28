Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus

21 property total found
House in Lieskaŭka, Belarus
House
Lieskaŭka, Belarus
Area 376 m²
This house is not just housing, but a ready-made concept of life for those who value comfort…
$380,000
Leave a request
House in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 127 m²
For sale a house for year-round living in the St. Borovaya only 1.5 km from MKADThe house wi…
$110,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Mounds! The cottage is located in a quiet, …
$325,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 407 m²
In the prestigious village of Valeryanovo, we sell for you a cozy, good-quality cottage for …
$385,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Sonyechny, Belarus
Cottage
Sonyechny, Belarus
Area 390 m²
This is not just a fashionable mansion in the modern Slavic style, built to stand for centur…
$589,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 278 m²
Exclusive Cottage 4 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Drozdovo, Minsk region surrounded by a f…
$465,000
Leave a request
House in Korolev Stan, Belarus
House
Korolev Stan, Belarus
Area 149 m²
15 acres of land surrounded by a fence, the plot is flat, all communications were carried ou…
$245,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 409 m²
Good location next to Minsk !  Cozy, comfortable holiday home.   The environment is in a mod…
$389,999
Leave a request
House in Drozdava, Belarus
House
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 350 m²
A real house in Drozdovo!The house is opposite the forest, the central water supply, gas on …
$299,000
Leave a request
House in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 938 m²
For sale a modern apartment in a spacious townhouse with a decent actual area of 156 sq.m. a…
$145,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
Leave a request
House in Drozdava, Belarus
House
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 254 m²
3 storey house 2018 for permanent residence. The house is located in a prestigious cottage v…
$265,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 428 m²
DescriptionLocationThe house is located 5 km from the Minsk ring road in the north-east dire…
$480,000
Leave a request
House in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 223 m²
We present to your attention a modern house in the village of Kurgany, Borovlyansky with / s…
$369,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 234 m²
A modern, high-quality house in a built-up house in Borovlyany:   Level 2, built in 2016,   …
$430,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 346 m²
A beautiful home that is waiting for you! Each of us dreams of a place where you can breathe…
$572,000
Leave a request
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 321 m²
House for sale in the center of Borovlyan!The laying of the house is made in 2 bricks (red b…
$240,000
Leave a request
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 92 m²
For sale is a residential house located a few minutes drive from the city of Minsk, Borovlya…
$158,000
Leave a request
House in Lieskaŭka, Belarus
House
Lieskaŭka, Belarus
Area 163 m²
For sale a modern and very cozy house with all amenities.The house is located in Leskovka, o…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 430 m²
Modern, spacious and cozy house in the near suburbs of Minsk (Valeryanovo, Novaya Borovaya) …
$685,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 188 m²
For sale premium new cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture, adjacent to the forest…
$499,000
Leave a request

