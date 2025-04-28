Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus

16 properties total found
House in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 127 m²
For sale a house for year-round living in the St. Borovaya only 1.5 km from MKADThe house wi…
$110,000
Cottage in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Mounds! The cottage is located in a quiet, …
$325,000
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 407 m²
In the prestigious village of Valeryanovo, we sell for you a cozy, good-quality cottage for …
$385,000
Cottage in Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 278 m²
Exclusive Cottage 4 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Drozdovo, Minsk region surrounded by a f…
$465,000
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 409 m²
Good location next to Minsk !  Cozy, comfortable holiday home.   The environment is in a mod…
$389,999
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
House in Drozdava, Belarus
House
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 254 m²
3 storey house 2018 for permanent residence. The house is located in a prestigious cottage v…
$265,000
House in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 155 m²
For sale a house for year-round living in ST “Praleska 10” 12 km from Minsk, near the Borovl…
$165,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 428 m²
DescriptionLocationThe house is located 5 km from the Minsk ring road in the north-east dire…
$480,000
House in Valiarjanava, Belarus
House
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 319 m²
House for sale in the village of Valeryanovo, 2 km from MKAD.The area of the house on the NS…
Price on request
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 621 m²
House for sale (3-level cottage) 8 kilometers from MKAD, Logoisk direction, etc. Borovlyany,…
$1,30M
House in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
For sale luxury house for year-round living in the station "Malinovka Garden", located 8 km …
$171,000
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 321 m²
House for sale in the center of Borovlyan!The laying of the house is made in 2 bricks (red b…
$240,000
House in Lieskaŭka, Belarus
House
Lieskaŭka, Belarus
Area 163 m²
For sale a modern and very cozy house with all amenities.The house is located in Leskovka, o…
Price on request
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 430 m²
Modern, spacious and cozy house in the near suburbs of Minsk (Valeryanovo, Novaya Borovaya) …
$685,000
House in Drozdava, Belarus
House
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 252 m²
The house is ready for life and equipped with everything you need (and slippers will give). …
$345,000
